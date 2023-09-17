Jungle Justice: Ekiti First Lady Kicks As Court Remands Two For Stripping Woman NakedJungle Justice: Ekiti First Lady Kicks As Court Remands Two For Stripping Woman Naked, Sharing Nude Videos

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji is demanding justice over the atrocity committed on a woman in jungle justice, violating her dignity and sharing the video all over.

This is coming as Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded the duo culprits, Owoseni Adefolaran and Oluwatade Olaleye for the alleged roles in carrying out the dastardly act on the woman they accused of stealing tubers of yam.

The two accused persons and others who are now at large reportedly brutalized the victim (names withheld), inflicted grievous bodily injury on her, stripped her naked circulated videos of her nakedness and attacked her on various social media platforms.

In her immediate reaction, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji condemned the jungle justice, insisting that nobody should resort to self-help but rather go through due process of the law for justice.

The first lady according to a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, has therefore mobilized the Gender Unit of her office to work with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that the victim gets justice.

“The alleged offences were committed at about 6.00 am on September 5 at Aduramigba Community, Afao Road, Ado Ekiti and the accused persons are standing trial on three-count charge before the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Bankole Oluwasanmi.

“The three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace slammed on the accused persons are contrary to and punishable under Sections 421, 186 and 181 of the Criminal Law, Volume 1, Laws of Ekiti State 2021 respectively.

“Counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Adefolaju Ayobioloja, urged the Court to admit his clients to bail describing the first accused person as the security man in the community and the second accused person as a secretary of the community.”

The defence counsel argued that the offences are bailable ones asking the Court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

Opposing the bail application, state counsel, Mrs. Shirley Atane, noted that although the offences are bailable, the state has strong doubts that the accused persons would not jump bail.

She contended that judging by the circumstances surrounding the offences and the number of people involved, the grant of bail would not assist in getting justice given that other alleged offenders are still on the run.

Chief Magistrate Oluwasanmi in his ruling upheld the submission of the prosecution and denied the accused persons bail.

The trial could not commence because the case file was yet to be received from the Police.

The case was subsequently adjourned till September 19 for resumption of trial.