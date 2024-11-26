Jungle Juice: How Europe Dumps Its Toxic Fuel In Africa

Share

It’s 7 pm in Lagos, the sun has set and many of the city’s five million cars are on the move, filling the streets with fumes. Shortly afterwards the national grid cuts out. Millions of diesel generators rumble to life and the smog thickens.

Otonye Iworima, a former professional triple jumper, wants to close her windows so she can breathe easily but it’s still sweltering, more than 30 degrees. She is battling to control allergic reactions to the pollution that can trigger recurring throat infections and bouts of pneumonia.

“The generator is very close to my window and it blows into my room where I sleep,” said the former athlete, who now helps run a clean air campaign.

“There’s a lot of exhaust fumes. It can be terrible,” she added. Iworima, who credits her silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games with the decision to train outside the city, says her family all have illnesses linked by scientists to ‘particulate matter’, the deadly mix of soot and sulphurous material produced by burning fuels.

Inhaling it increases the risk of pulmonary embolisms, cancer, heart attacks, lung disease, infertility and premature births. Her brother has been hospitalised several times with asthma attacks.

Her sister, also an asthmatic, died of a pulmonary embolism this year. One reason high-sulphur fuels are choking Lagos, Africa’s most populous city, is that they are banned in Europe.

Refiners there split crude oil into a range of products: The cleaner ones are sold locally. The dross is exported.

Laboratory-tested petrol samples taken by SourceMaterial from pumps in downtown Lagos had sulphur levels of up to 800 parts per million—80 times higher than the legal limit in Europe and North America.

A SourceMaterial investigation found that one in six barrels of petrol shipped to Nigeria in the past year came from a single blending unit in Antwerp, Belgium, producing high-sulphur “African-quality fuel”.

Some industry insiders have another, more derogatory term for it: “jungle juice”. Two-fifths of the products blended at Antwerp were from the UK.

The biggest exporters were two refineries in Immingham in Lincolnshire, owned by Prax and Phillips 66, and one owned by Essar Oil at Ellesmere port in the North West.

Leftovers from refining petrol for local consumption tend to be high in impurities like sulphur and poisonous heavy metals.

Often they are so toxic they “can’t be blended” to meet European standards, says a former Immingham worker who spoke on condition of anonymity and described seeing exports with sulphur as high as 10,000 parts per million—a thousand times the legal limit in the UK, US and EU. “It’s horrible stuff,” he said.

“It can’t be blended to the UK specification, so what they do is they ship it to west Africa. It enables refiners to maintain a high profit margin. It’s a loophole, where essentially they can sell their waste product.”

A spokesman for Prax said the company “abides by industry regulations and practices” and complied with the law wherever it operates. Phillips 66 and Essar did not respond to requests for comment. ‘Sharp Prectice’ Exporting high-sulphur fuel is not illegal.

But it’s “pretty sharp practice”, says Martin Blunt, who researches oil markets at Imperial College London.

“Refiners would have to pay to remove the sulphur, so a much cheaper way of doing it is to take a fuel with a medium sulphur content and create a low-sulphur fuel and a high-sulphur fuel, and sell them into different markets,” he said.

Two European states, Belgium and the Netherlands, have now capped sulphur levels in exported fuel. But refiners and traders rapidly adapt to find new ways to offload their dirtiest and cheapest products.

Analysis by Data Desk suggests that wherever a ban has come into force, consignments have been quickly rerouted by traders, including the biggest shippers of oil products, Trafigura and Vitol.

Only high-level bans in the EU and UK can stem the flow of dirty fuel to Africa, said Oliver Classen of Public Eye, a Swiss campaign group that first investigated the trade in 2016. “The profits from sending dirty fuels for West Africa are based on systematic regulatory arbitrage by commodity traders,” he said.

“It needs an EU-wide ban to eventually ensure cleaner air in Nigeria and its neighbouring countries.” The ongoing trade in dirty fuels shows the need for a “European framework” to tackle the problem, said Kathleen Van Brempt, a Belgian MEP.

Until then, suppliers will continue to meet the demand, said a buyer for Vitol, the world’s largest independent energy trader, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. “You’re blending to whatever the country’s specifications are,” he said.

“If someone asks for water, you don’t give them champagne.” A Trafigura spokeswoman said the company ensured the products it supplies “meet required contractual and legal specifications for each jurisdiction”.

A spokeswoman for Vitol said: “Only the government and regulatory authorities of a given market can determine what fuel is consumed in that market, so only they can be held responsible.”

North Sea blend

At Immingham, an estuary port just north of Grimsby, tankers creep along the horizon and a biting North Sea wind blasts the towers of two of the UK’s major oil refineries: Lindsey, owned by British company, Prax, and Humber, owned by Phillips 66 in the US.

Both mainly process oil from one offshore field, Grane, midway between Norway and the Orkney Islands. ‘Grane Blend’ typically contains sulphur levels of between 6,000 and 8,000 parts per million, according to industry data.

Refining converts crude oil into fuels that meet the UK’s 10 parts per million cap. But that leaves a residue high in sulphur and metals like manganese and nickel, as well as benzene, a dangerous compound linked with cancer.

Share

Please follow and like us: