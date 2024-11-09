JUNE CHEPKEMEI: Our priority is pushing hard for intra-Africa travel

Share

June Chepkemei is the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB). At the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2024 held last month (Between October 2 and 4) at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, she bestrode the stage with her elegant poise, panache and matchless presentations as she led the global travel and tourism trade operators and aficionados to savour the unique offerings of Magical Kenya. In a chat with the hosted international travel media she spoke extensively on what makes Magical Kenya a first choice destination and plans to further cement its leading position in Africa and the world. ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who was part of the media brings you an excerpts from the session.

On the success of Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2024 This is the last day of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2024.

It has been one of the most successful expos compared to the ones that we’ve held over the past 13 years. This is due to the quality of delegates that we’ve seen in this year’s expo. Above 180 quality buyers, 417 exhib- itors and over 4, 000 delegates during this three-day period. We were also privi- leged to have quality international media joining us for this year’s expo. This year was different because we in- corporated academia, we believe in the role that academia plays in influencing policies and coming up with innovative solutions to some of the challenges that are facing the tourism sector. Some of the outcomes are critical to us because we are going to warehouse them and now subject them to an inno- vation process because one of our basic problems is job creation. It is not enough to give theoretical training at the insti- tutions of learning, but we want to then work with the academia and the students themselves to then begin to give us solu- tions to whatever it is in the sector that they have observed in the sector that they can be part of. We would also be picking the out- comes of other sessions to then draft policy papers that we can share with the government. Beyond that the private sec- tor also participated, and we are asking them what are some of the challenges that you feel that we can provide solutions – either from the government or the aca- demia point of view? We are committed to ensuring that we become part of the solution to the challenges facing the country. And one of our greatest challenges is really unem- ployment. We really must work together to provide solutions to those challenges. Therefore, for us it has been a very successful Magical Kenya Travel Expo this year and we believe that by next year we would have completely new type of tourists, new type of travellers who will be able to enjoy this country.

The benefits of expanding Kenya’s visa regime

We were privileged to announce two major policy interventions by the Presi- dent (William Ruto). He announced the introduction of Digital Nomad Work Per- mit and Transit eTA. We had a challenge having our transit travellers step out of the airport to enjoy what Nairobi has to offer or Mombasa as they transit to their different destinations. Therefore, this Transit eTA will allow us to get more transit visitors have a taste of the country as they continue with their trips. Kenya is home to everyone, and so nobody stops you from stopping at home; grabbing a cup of coffee or tea, enjoying our national parks, enjoying our amazing shopping malls or just catching up with Kenya and carrying on with your journey. So, that for us, is transformative and we are going to work with the Kenya Association of Tour Operators to come up with packages that make it easier for the transit travellers to pick and exit the airport. In terms of the Digit Nomad Work Per- mit, it is quite significant for us because Kenya is touted as a Silicon Savannah, the government has invested heavily on ICT infrastructure, especially in the con- nectivity in terms of fibre in accessing the entire country. This for us means that every single part of the country is hotspot in terms of access. We are working with co-working spaces, the innovation hubs across the country to ensure that any digital nomad can work anywhere as they continued to have hol- iday. As a country we are ahead of the curve in terms of capturing the workforce of the future and the workforce of the future does not want to be limited to a physical space. They want to have work balance and work anywhere and plan themselves so long as they have connectivity and afford- able decent accommodation.

Introduction of adventure tourism

One of the gaps that we have had in the tourism sector has always been in safari, beach and MICE and for us to bridge the gap and get a completely new segment of travellers, we are introducing a wellthought out adventure tourism. We are looking at unveiling it next year during one of the global expos in Germany (ITB, Berlin) next year. The second product that will bridge the gap for us is actually what we are calling The Arab Kenya. The Arab Kenya is a Diaspora specific product that will allow over three million Kenyans living in the Diaspora to recommend their friends, and their colleagues to visit Ken- ya.The other product that will help us get the numbers is the Transit eTA because it then means that people will not just be hanging around the airport but that they will be able to jump out of the airport, en- joy what Nairobi has to offer and we begin to count the numbers. And lastly, the digital workers. We want to get into the segment of the digital workers to have a long stay because these are quality workers who are not just coming for a few day but for months.

Partnership deals with AirAsia X, others

If you notice that even with the new partnership with the airline (AirAsia X) that we just signed, it is opening a com- pletely new market. One of the gaps that we have had as a long haul destination has been access. Therefore, the partner- ship with AirAsia X is opening for us new source markets. We will now go all the way to Australia, Japan, South Korea, North America, we have Brazil and Mex- ico, but the number one for us is Africa. We have 1.3 billion Afri- cans and we are telling them let’s travel. Inci- dentally, the number one source market for Kenya is Uganda. So, we just need a little more time in the continent in encourag- ing the growing mid- dle class who have the disposal incomes to travel. We are making it easier, affordable and accessible for them to travel.

On the near absence of Magical Kenya in Nigeria market

You know that COVID-19 really hit many economies in terms of their ability to spend in many core areas, and marketing was one of the areas that was affected in terms of budgeting. We have seen austerity measures over the years that is limiting our ability to spend on marketing. That is why you see our visibility out there in Nigeria not as high as we expect. Therefore, what we have done is to en- gage with our mother ministry (Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife) and the Treasury, to get us more resources so that we can en- gage more in marketing. However, we will have targeted market- ing to ensure that we optimise the resources that we have. Going into the future, and given that Africa is our top priority, you will begin again to see Magical Kenya in Nigeria.

Ties with Uganda

We have a very close ties and relation- ship with Uganda, we exchange a lot in terms of trade, people and we noticed that over the years Ugandans really love the Kenyan coast. They enjoy coming to the beaches, they enjoy having their weddings at the coast and most importantly, they en- joy the vibrate cities of Kenya. You find them coming to parties, they attend sport events like Rugby, Safari Ral- ly, Golf and shopping in terms of our big brands. Going into the future, we want to make it easier for Ugandans to come into Kenya in terms of ability to fly into the country, to drive into the country and to even come by bus to the country. So, we spend a lot of time exposing the product in Uganda because we believe that we are one and we should continue to have movements between us. We are working with the Uganda Tourism Board to co-sell and cross-populate. We have been having regular meetings to ensure that these two neighours can con- tinue to have mutual relationship and con- tinue to visit each other as often as possible. We want to grow that numbers from 40 per cent to 50 per cent or even more.

Focus on Africa

We are focusing on all our neighbours and the continent at large and not just a certain country. We are going strong on all the countries in Africa, we are pushing hard and we want Africans to travel. We want Africans to visit Africa because charity be- gins at home. If 1.3bn of us (Africans) appreciate the need to travel and experience what is across the borders then we will be able to build Africa tourism even stronger.

Achieving sustainable tourism

Sustainable tourism is not about trees, sustainable tourism is a bigger agenda of balancing nature with communities and profit. If you noticed yesterday we had an entire afternoon speaking on sustainabili- ty in the tourism sector and a lot focus on wildlife. How do we ensure that we don’t have over tourism? How do we protect the wild- life corridor? How do we ensure that we are able to educate the local communities to co-exist and to integrate the communities with the conservation we have? In the country, we have seen a lot of impact that has come with conservations that have been able to incorporate the com- munities, working with the communities, not just to conserve the environment and protect the biodiversity but also really not protect the wildlife. Eco-tourism is a bigger agenda and the entire value chain of tourism from how you fly, the entire transportation chain and we know that as a country we are plastic free and we ensure that visitors coming in don’t exit the airports with plastics. Now we have gone further to say, are you able to track your carbon footprint as a traveller? Can you offset it? And one of the ways to offset it is to plant a tree. So, the practical demonstration of sustainability to begin with for us, is that tree planting. To say yes, I have been able to offset this per- centage of my carbon emission by planting one or two trees as a traveller. But beyond that, we are working with eco-tourism in Kenya to even run a compe- tition on sustainable travel. We are working with our tourism regulation authority to licence eco-tourism facilities and those that have proven that they are indeed sustain- able we are then able to focus on them.

Growing domestic tourism through Tembea Kenya campaign

We have grown. I think for the first time in history we have surpassed the two million mark. The numbers that we had before COVID-19 we have surpassed those numbers and looking at the data that came through as at August this year we are around 1.8 million. Again, higher than the previous years. So, that goes to show that just that abil- ity to access without restriction is working for us. We hope that as we continued to streamline our travel authorisation it will make it even easier for people to just pack their bags and come to Kenya. Domestic tourism has been the corner stone for our tourism sector especially during the COVID-19 when we could only sustain our facilities through domes- tic tourism and we have seen it grow to about 60 per cent. We have just launched the nine tour- ism circuit during the international tourism day (World Tourism Day) celebration and we are rolling out Tembea Kenya. Tembea Kenya is our domestic tourism campaign. A brand asset targeted at Kenyans to travel across the country. So, that is what we are focusing on and of course, externally, we go with Magic Kenya and that is the inbound traffic that we are looking at. In terms of investment within the tourism sector, we are expecting agencies like the Kenya Investment Au- thority, and even our ministry to unveil some of these opportunities.

