June 12: Youth Group Vows To Hit Osun Streets, Lists 7 Nat’l Demands

As part of nationwide activities to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the Take It Back (TIB) Movement in Osun State has declared its readiness to join the June 12, 2025 protest against what it described as deepening insecurity, poverty, and governance failures in the country.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, the state coordinator of the group, Victor Lijofi, announced that the protest will kick off from the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel near Ola-Iya Junction and feature peaceful demonstrations by residents demanding urgent government reforms.

“The people of Osun State—young and old, working-class and unemployed—will take to the streets in peaceful protest,” Lijofi stated. “We are demanding good governance, protection of human rights, credible elections, and public accountability.”

He criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that the “Renewed Hope” agenda had instead delivered “renewed hopelessness” for millions of Nigerians facing worsening living conditions.

Lijofi said Nigeria is experiencing unbearable insecurity and economic strangulation, noting that in just two years, over 10,000 people have been killed and more than one million displaced due to terrorism and banditry in states like Borno, Kaduna, Benue, and Sokoto.

He also accused both federal and state governments of failing to address key challenges, adding that over 100 million Nigerians are now living below the poverty line due to poor healthcare, lack of access to quality education, unemployment, and skyrocketing living costs.

On the situation in Osun State, the TIB Movement accused the PDP-led administration of neglecting pressing local issues, including the delayed recruitment of teachers, unchecked activities of the Amotekun Corps, and the continued closure of local government secretariats.

Lijofi said the movement is calling for an end to terrorism, banditry, and insecurity. It is also demanding increased education funding and the replacement of student loans with grants, reinstatement of subsidies on fuel, electricity, and food, an end to police brutality and unlawful arrests, a halt to excessive foreign borrowing, and the repeal of the Cybercrime Act, which the group claims suppresses free speech. Additionally, the group wants the reversal of petrol and electricity tariff hikes.

At the state level, the movement is demanding an end to alleged extortion by housing agents, accountability and transparency in teacher recruitment, reopening of local government secretariats, and proper funding for public education.

The group also warned security agencies against any attempt to clamp down on the protest, citing the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of expression and assembly under Sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

“We urge the police to protect, not suppress protesters,” Lijofi said. “Any attack before, during, or after the protest will be resisted, and we will hold the Nigerian Police accountable.”

He concluded by commending journalists for their continued commitment to truth, justice, and transparency.

