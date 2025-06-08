Share

…To Addresses Joint National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, June 12, confer national honours on selected legislators in the 10th National Assembly in commemoration of Democracy Day.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the leadership and members of the House of Representatives and Senate will also participate in a Special Joint Sitting of the National Assembly.

The development was announced in a press statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the House, Akin Rotimi Jr., in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu is expected to be the special guest of honour and will address the joint sitting of the legislators.

The House spokesman said that the theme for this year’s celebration is “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”

Akin Rotimi explained that the joint sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said that it underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.

“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of national honours on select legislators by Mr President,” he said.

