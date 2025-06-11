June 12: Tinubu To Address Nigerians At 7am

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, June 12 address the nation at 7 am, as part of activities to mark the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

Tinubu will also attend a joint session of the National Assembly at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Abdulhakeem Adeoye, on behalf of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Democracy Day

According to Adeoye, there will be no Democracy Day parade, however later in the day, there will be a “Public lecture on Democracy Day celebration at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja by 4 pm.

The theme of the lecture is “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms”.

This year’s Democracy Day event marks Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria following the end of military rule in 1999.

Previously celebrated on May 29, the swearing-in day for the president, governors, National Assembly members, and state lawmakers, the Democracy Day event was moved to June 12 in 2018 to honour the annulled 1993 presidential election won by MKO Abiola and considered one of Nigeria’s most credible polls.

