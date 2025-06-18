June 12: Sunny Goli Accuses Sen Dickson Of Dividing Bayelsa

Share

Former Member of the Federal House of Representative from Bayelsa State, Israel Sunny Goli, has accused Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial district for dividing the State along ethnic lines.

Sunny-Goli also regretted what he called Dickson’s democracy outburst questioning the democratic credentials of President Bola Tinubu noting that he was shocked and astonished when he read the outburst of Senator Dickson during the democracy day.

This he claimed, was to enable him score cheap political advantage and disrespect an existing rotation agreement reached over the years among political leaders in the various Local Government Areas and Senatorial District.

Sunny Goli, who is also a traditional ruler in Brass Kingdom, HRH Kemmer V Amadabo of Kemmer-Ama, in a statement on Wednesday, declared that Dickson’s on criticism of President Tinubu’s interventions in Rivers State rings hollow, considering his own troubling legacy in Bayelsa State during his 8 years rule as Governor.

Israel Sunny Goli also recalled the harrowing experience of the present Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and himself under Seriake Dickson administration in Bayelsa.

He also pointed out the alleged penchant dislike of Senator Seriake Dickson for members of the opposition party and the All Progressive Congress (APC)

On the Rivers crisis, Israel Sunny-Goli commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick and practical intervention, describing the President as a steadfast advocate for constitutional governance.

The statement reads:”Beyond Dickson’s suppression of opposition and polarizing Bayelsa along ethnic lines by introducing “core Ijaw” versus “non-core Ijaw” politics, in a state meant to be unified under a common identity, he strategically manipulated ethnic sentiments to serve his personal agenda.

“Ironically, a man known for silencing dissent and consolidating power now seeks to portray himself as a defender of democracy.

“Dickson’s tenure as governor was marked by a blatant disregard for democratic principles, earning him a reputation as one of the most undemocratic leaders in the history of Bayelsa State, his administration institutionalized oppression, stifled opposition voices and exhibited an unparalleled aversion to democratic norms.

“Dickson’s government made political persecution a state policy, targeting opposition figures through fabricated allegations.

“Dickson falsely accused myself and Samuel Ogbuku of murder, weaponizing state machinery to crush dissenting voices. The systematic suppression of opposing voices defined his leadership, ensuring that political rivals were either side-lined or silenced.”

“Following the unceremonious end of the administration in which I served as the Special Adviser on Youths to then-Governor Timipre Sylva in 2012, Dickson outrightly withheld my severance payment, along with those of other appointees who served under that administration.

“His refusal was based solely on our decision to remain loyal to our principal rather than align with him. Only those who crossed over to his camp received their severance benefits. To this day, those of us who stood firm have yet to receive the severance payments rightfully owed to us.

“In 2015, while serving as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Brass Constituency 1, I faced an unjust denial of my constitutional entitlements as directed by Dickson.

” He actively sought to frustrate my tenure, ensuring I was excluded from official functions, including foreign travel opportunities with my colleagues and denied me my constituency projects.

“Upon completing my tenure in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, I had no option but to seek justice through the Code of Conduct Bureau. My petition prompted an investigation that uncovered the unjust treatment I had experienced in the hands of the then Speaker, Konbowei Benson (who is now a Senator representing Bayelsa Central).

” He acknowledged that I was owed certain entitlements, following directives from Dickson. It was due to my involvement of the Code of Conduct Bureau that i was eventually paid all that i was owed.

“Dickson’s aversion to democratic governance was further highlighted in his public declaration that he did not recognize any of the lawmakers from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as those from other political parties.

“Though the opposition legislators were duly elected, he brazenly asserted that only representatives from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deserved recognition.

“If Dickson were truly a Democrat, he would honour the mutual understanding in Bayelsa West Senatorial District, which mandates the rotation of the Senate seat between Ekeremor and Sagbama. ”

“Instead, he continues to prioritize his personal ambition over the collective will of the people. He should borrow a leaf from the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District, who have steadfastly upheld their rotational arrangement.

“This system was designed to ensure an equitable distribution of representative opportunities among the local government areas within the district.”

“Dickson’s history of authoritarianism extends beyond his governorship. His attempts to manipulate senatorial representation, suppress opposition voices, and flout constitutional processes are clear indicators of his undemocratic nature.

” President Tinubu has demonstrated exemplary leadership, particularly in his intervention of the Rivers State crisis.

“Even Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the key figure in the conflict, has expressed appreciation for the President’s decisive action. Yet, Dickson appears determined to insert himself unnecessarily into the discourse.

” His criticism of President Tinubu’s interventions in Rivers State rings hollow, considering his own troubling legacy.

“The people of Bayelsa State and Nigerians at large must not be deceived by Dickson’s revisionist narrative. His tenure was defined by oppression, manipulation and suppression, values antithetical to democracy.

“Leadership is judged by actions, not empty rhetoric and the truth about Dickson’s undemocratic legacy must not be ignored,” the statement reads.

