June 12: Resist APC’s State Capture, One-Party Rule, PDP Tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy to resist what it described as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plot to impose a one-party system on the country.

In a Democracy Day statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP accused the APC of undermining democratic institutions and principles, including justice, the rule of law, credible elections, and citizens’ rights to political participation.

The party expressed concern over what it called the APC’s anti-democratic actions and alleged compromise of state institutions and violations of the Constitution.

“The brazen resort to state capture, as exemplified in the subversion of the will of the people in the 2024 Edo State governorship election and the widely condemned overthrow of a democratically elected government in Rivers State—followed by the imposition of a Sole Administrator in violation of the 1999 Constitution—poses a clear and present danger to our democracy,” the statement read.

The PDP also accused the APC-led presidency of being unaccountable and of colluding with what it termed a “corrupt, rubber-stamp APC leadership” in the National Assembly and certain judicial officers to weaken the sovereignty of the people and pave the way for a totalitarian regime.

It reminded President Bola Tinubu that June 12 symbolizes Nigerians’ collective struggle against oppression, impunity, and lawlessness—values that, according to the PDP, are now being eroded under the current administration.

“June 12 represents the insistence by Nigerians on a system that is accountable to the people, upholds the rule of law, and adheres to the principles of freedom, justice, equity, and credible elections—values personified by Chief MKO Abiola, who paid the ultimate price for democracy,” the party said.

The PDP further claimed that these democratic values were upheld under its leadership but have since deteriorated under what it described as the APC’s “Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) masquerading as a political party.”

The party demanded that the APC-led government honor the memory of Chief Abiola by respecting the Constitution, the rule of law, and the sovereignty of the Nigerian people.

It also urged the ruling party to stop interfering in the operations of democratic institutions, including the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the judiciary.

Furthermore, the PDP called on the National Assembly, judiciary, and INEC to assert their independence and work solely in the interest of the people and the preservation of democratic tenets.

