June 12: Protest Begins In Abuja

Share

Protest has commenced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to demonstrate against rising hardship and insecurity in the country.

Security agencies had earlier deployed heavily armed personnel to strategic locations across the city, including potential protest hotspots.

READ ALSO

The presence of operatives was particularly noticeable at major junctions and the national Assembly, among other places where the protesters could have gathered.

However, the protest, which coincides with Nigeria’s Democracy Day, commenced in the Apo area of Abuja, where demonstrators were seen chanting solidarity songs and waving placards to express their grievances.

Share