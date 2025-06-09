June 12: Power Belongs To The People – Otu

Share

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, yesterday, pledged to focus on developmental projects. He said his mission is to impact lives, provide roads, boost agriculture, electricity and healthcare to unlock the economic potential of the state.

Otu said this during a special church service in commemoration of June 12 and Nigeria’s democratic journey at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Calabar. He described June 12 as a historic turning point that reaffirmed the people’s will as the foundation of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The governor noted that although the voices of Nigerians were once suppressed, the collective resolve of the people in 1993 and again in 1999 laid the groundwork for the democracy the nation enjoys today.

He said: “June 12 remains a powerful reminder that sovereignty belongs to the people. “It is from this ideal that our ‘People First’ mantra draws inspiration. “We are not building roads or hospitals for prestige.

“Every action we take is driven by the desire to create opportunities and improve livelihoods across the state.” Otu announced a significant gift from the government toward the completion of a key church building project. He also pledged government support for repairs to a seminary recently affected by a storm.

He also hailed the church for its long-standing role in healthcare delivery, education, and community development in Cross River, acknowledging its partnership in building a more inclusive and morally grounded society.

