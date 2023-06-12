June 12: Our Democratic Principles Must Be Treasured – Eshinlokun

The former Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Senator-elect for Lagos Central Senatorial district, Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni has called on Nigerians to uphold democratic principles and celebrate diversity.

Eshinlokun also extended the call to the good people of Lagos Central Senatorial district as they join fellow Nigerians in celebrating Democracy Day today.

He made this known during the 2023 Democracy anniversary, urging Nigerians to celebrate diversity and promote harmonious relationships.

Eshinlokun also said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was among the foot soldiers that fought for the return of democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “This year’s democracy day is being celebrated under the leadership of one of the “soldiers” that fought for our second Independence, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The contribution of Asiwaju Tinubu and other pro-democracy activists, as well as Nigerians, that jeopardised their safety and comfort to embarrass the military into returning the country to the path of democracy after the callous annulment of the June 12 Presidential election, believed to have been won by Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.”

While commending Former President Mohammadu Buhari for giving national recognition to the landmark day June 12 epitomises in our political history.

Eshinlokun further admonished Nigerians to hold dear the day’s importance and treasure the Democracy we enjoy now.