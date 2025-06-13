Share

The family of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, has announced the launch of a new book chronicling his life and legacy. The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the late politician’s residence, held as part of activities marking the 32nd anniversary of the historic election.

The book, authored by Dr. Layo Adeniyi, will be launched in collaboration with Abiola’s son, Alhaji Olalekan Abiola. Among prominent personalities expected at the event are former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who will chair the occasion, and business magnate Dr. Aliko Dangote, immediate past President of Dangote Refinery, who will serve as the chief launcher.

Speaking at the briefing, Dr. Adeniyi—who was actively involved in the struggle to actualize the June 12 mandate—said the 400-page book aims to document the life and times of the late business tycoon turned politician.

“The book seeks to unveil many untold aspects of MKO Abiola’s life, tracing his journey from humble beginnings in Abeokuta to the pinnacle of business and politics,” Adeniyi said.

Alhaji Olalekan Abiola, who commended the author, revealed that he agreed to collaborate on the project after reading the manuscript, which offered new insights into his father’s enduring legacy.

“I felt compelled to learn more after reading the manuscript. It helped me understand my father’s deep involvement not just in Nigerian society, but also his impact across the black race,” he said.

“While many saw MKO Abiola merely as a politician seeking to rule Nigeria, Dr. Adeniyi has revealed several hidden factors that made my father’s mission a difficult, if not impossible, one.”

The book launch promises to be a major event in honour of the man many Nigerians still regard as a symbol of democracy.

Share