June 12, 2023
June 12: Ogun Govt, Family Hold Prayer For Late MKO Abiola (Video)

The Government of Ogun State and the family of the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Moshood Kashinmawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, on Monday, held a prayer session to commemorate the day.

New Telegraph reports that the special prayer was held at the late Abiola’s family house at Oke Agbo in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The delegates of Governor Dapo Abiodun include his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele among other government officials and Islamic clerics.

Also in attendance were members of the extended family of the late business mogul, who asked that the ideals of democracy that the late philanthropist and politician stood for should be sustained.

The deputy governor in her remarks also pledged the promotion of good governance, accountability, and provision of critical infrastructure for the socio-economic development of the state.

