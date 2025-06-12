June 12: Nigeria’s Democracy On Course –Deputy Speaker

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed delight that Nigeria’s democratic journey is on course, yielding positive outcomes.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, June 12, 2025, Kalu emphasised the significance of the day, honouring the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu noted that the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country demonstrate Nigerians’ embrace of democratic ethos.

He said: “As we commemorate Democracy Day today, June 12, we honor the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“This milestone serves as a poignant reminder of our collective quest for democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.”

While reflecting on progress made, Kalu, who acknowledged the challenges ahead, however, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

He called for renewed resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected, and the voices of all are heard.

The deputy speaker reiterated the parliament’s commitment to enacting people-oriented legislations that will improve the citizens’ lives.

He noted the ongoing efforts of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve economic stability and progress, urging the citizens and the leaders alike to work towards a better future for the country.

He said: “We reflect on progress made, acknowledge challenges ahead, and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

