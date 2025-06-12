June 12: Nigeria’s Democracy Mockery, Only In Name – LP

Share

The Labour Party (LP) has described Nigeria’s democracy as a “mockery,” citing the absence of free, fair, and credible elections, which it says remain the heart of any true democratic system.

Speaking at a summit in Abuja to mark Democracy Day, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, expressed concern that elections in Nigeria continue to be marred by manipulation, impunity, and elite capture. She was represented at the event by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa.

“As long as Nigerians cannot freely and confidently choose their leaders without interference or intimidation, the spirit of June 12 cannot rest,” Asogwa stated on behalf of Senator Usman.

She lamented that despite over two decades of civilian rule, the democratic process in Nigeria remains disconnected from the will of the people.

“Our country stands at a crossroads,” she said, “with one path leading to deepening poverty, rising insecurity, and global irrelevance, and the other to a new Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive, and respected across the world.”

The LP leader paid tribute to the martyrs of the pro-democracy struggle, particularly Chief MKO Abiola, whose victory in the 1993 presidential election was annulled.

“As we mark Democracy Day, we honour the sacrifices of heroes and heroines who, 32 years ago, defied oppression and dared to dream of a Nigeria where the people would be the true sovereign,” she said. “Let us ask with clear eyes and honest hearts: Is this the democracy they died for?”

She emphasized the role of Nigerian youth, describing them not as the leaders of tomorrow, but as the leaders of now, with the energy, innovation, and resilience needed to build a better future.

Senator Usman also called for a stable and transparent political system that encourages investment, rewards merit, and creates wealth for citizens. She stressed the need for a reformed financial ecosystem to support start-ups and small businesses.

“Our diaspora community—successful, skilled, and deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress—is eager to invest, transfer knowledge, and build bridges,” she noted. “But without political stability, credible governance, and the rule of law, diaspora investment will remain cautious.”

She concluded by asserting the Labour Party’s belief in building a new Nigeria anchored on accountability, citizen empowerment, and leadership that reflects the true will of the people.

“June 12 should not be reduced to a mere ceremony,” she warned, “but must remain a living call to action—for free and fair elections, transparent leadership, and policies that lift our people from poverty and foster shared prosperity.”

