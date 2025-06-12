June 12: Nigerian Youths Hold Solidarity Rally For Tinubu

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Thursday held a solidarity rally and march in support of President Bola Tinubu as part of this year’s Democracy Day celebrations.

Youths from across the country converged in Abuja to express support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to demand sustained commitment to youth empowerment and development. Themed “We Walk for Democracy, We Walk for Renewed Hope,” the rally aimed to celebrate democratic gains while advocating for inclusive governance.

President of the NYCN, Solomon Adodo, commended President Tinubu’s reforms, the stabilizing role of the National Assembly, and the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces in securing the nation.

Adodo also paid tribute to the heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s democracy, especially those who paid the ultimate price following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

“Today, we march not as observers of history but as its authors. June 12 did not birth our democracy—it baptized it. It cost countless lives, dreams, and tears,” Adodo said.

He eulogized the courage and sacrifice of Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Alfred Rewane, Bagauda Kaltho, Chima Ubani, Pa Alfred Ilenre, and other martyrs and living heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

Marking Tinubu’s second Democracy Day in office, Adodo praised the administration’s economic and fiscal reforms, describing them as transformative and hopeful.

“He has modeled a unique brand of leadership despite the woes inherited from successive administrations. He never dwells on the past as an excuse for sensationalism, but rather, vigorously addresses the fundamentals required to set the nation back on the path of greatness,” he added.

Adodo noted that despite economic challenges, President Tinubu has made significant strides in tackling insecurity, restoring national unity, and building an inclusive government.

“We must also acknowledge the stabilizing influence of the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The peace we enjoy in our democratic governance today is largely due to the functional and cooperative relationship between the legislature and executive,” he said.

He also saluted the Armed Forces and service chiefs for their sacrifices in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

“Their unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and security reinforces our confidence in Nigeria’s unity and enduring strength,” he said.

Adodo further lauded the Tinubu administration for prioritizing youth inclusion and empowerment.

“We do not flatter when we say you have made the youth your co-pilots in this audacious flight toward national redemption. We are not paraded as tokens—we are partners in policy, innovation, and execution.”

He highlighted several key youth-focused initiatives, including the Nigeria Youth Academy (NiYA), iDICE Fund ($617.7 million for tech and creative startups), the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program, and the GenU Digital Skills initiative in partnership with UNICEF to train 20 million youths by 2030.

“This is a golden opportunity for us. The onus is now on us to cooperate with, partner with, and support this administration to ensure the successful delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda—now and beyond 2027. It is our patriotic duty, and we must not fail an administration that has been responsive to our yearnings.”

