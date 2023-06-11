June 12: Nigeria Democracy Under Threat – Obi

…Says February poll tells a different story of June 12

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said he regretted the current state of the nation’s democracy, saying it tells a different story from the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Obi in a congratulatory message to mark this year’s democracy day celebration, said the nation’s destiny is uncertain and precarious.

The LP candidate who noted that June 12 underpins Nigeria’s long collective journey to nationhood as a true democracy, regretted that Nigeria remains a nation in search of solutions to too many basic problems.

“One of these is the search for a credible electoral system that would command the trust, confidence and belief of all Nigerians just like June 12 did,” he stated.

He noted that on June 12, 1993, “We the people of Nigeria stated our unreserved preference for true democracy.

“Though under military rule, we freely chose a transparent voting method. Our votes reflected our true choice as a people. Our choice on that day defied divisions of ethnicity, religion and region.

“It is these qualities that added up to make June 12 special in our search for true democracy.

“Our collective choice of late Chief M.K.O Abiola as a worthy leader for the nation was saluted by Nigerians and governments and peoples across the world.”

The LP candidate regretted that Nigeria is now in an era where the foundational pillars of democracy were undermined by impunity and pervasive violence and bloodletting.

“The trust deficit between the leaders and Nigerians continues to expand. The deficits of trust and efficiency in our last elections demonstrate this malady quite boldly,” he said.

According to him, the challenge of June 12 and a dedicated democracy day was what inspired Labour Party to seek to correct the errors of the last general elections, adding that it is the surest way to restore the confidence of the people in the future of the country and the promise of true democracy.

He called on Nigerians to use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a truly democratic nation.

“We need to emplace an electoral system that commands the trust of the people. This is in recognition of the tenets and core values of democracy, which rest on respect for the wishes of the people as expressed in their ballots.

“Above all, the government must respect and protect the institutions of the democratic state by respecting the social contract with the people by meeting their needs, obeying their wishes and fulfilling the responsibilities of responsible governance as contained in the constitution. A cardinal responsibility of government in this regard is respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Obi assured that he remained committed and convinced that a new Nigeria is possible, “based on equity, justice, security and peace.

“We are a nation blessed richly with human and natural resources. What we lack, are selfless leaders who are committed to the national interest, sustainable development and innovative thinking that offers every Nigerian irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social strata, the freedom of choice of abode, and protection of lives, property and ordered liberties.

“These aspirations are real and achievable, and I hereby reiterate my promise to Nigerians that we will not relent in our fight to bring about a leadership that will accord them the priority they deserve.”