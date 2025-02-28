New Telegraph

February 28, 2025
June 12: MURIC Hails Falana On Legal Action Against IBB

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lauded popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, for mobilising a team of lawyers in preparation for taking legal action against former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) who recently admitted that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The group also backed calls for the posthumous declaration of Abiola as president. This was contained in a press release issued by the Executive Director of the faith-based human rights organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement partly reads: “Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, recently vowed to mobilise a team of lawyers in preparation for taking legal action against former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), for annulling the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“It will be recalled that IBB recently admitted that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.”

