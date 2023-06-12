June 12: MOSOP Demands Prioritization Of Citizens Rights, Welfare

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on government at all levels to prioritize human rights and citizens’ welfare, rather than weaponize them.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt to mark this year’s Democracy Day, lamented that governments have placed limitations on peoples’ freedoms and undermined the principles of democracy.

Nsuke said: “In recent times, we have seen the orders of the supreme court being disrespected and the state being run by peoples’ wishes, we have seen executive orders replacing laws and a seemingly degenerating lawless society”.

“Government has been weaponized to the point that in some cases, there is no thriving opposition to check the excesses of government and give citizens an alternative during elections…”

“We have seen civilians call out the army over minor family issues. We have also seen the Police increasingly becoming a repressive force available for public officeholders to detain and torture rather than secure the people” Nsuke said.

The MOSOP leader noted that the weaponization of government undermined the principles of democratic freedoms and threatened the peace and security of citizens.

He expressed worry that the government in Nigeria has over time become increasingly brutal, repressive and weaponised, and called for citizen’s freedom including access to justice, free speech and alternative views.

Citing the Ogoni case, Nsuke said “The Ogoni people have been subjected to the worst inhuman treatments despite frantic efforts by MOSOP to resolve the issues.”

He accused the previous governments of subjecting the people to deliberate poverty with hopes that they will submit to injustice under extremely difficult conditions.

“One glaring case of weaponization of governance is the Ogoni where all efforts to resolve pending issues have failed despite our proposals. The government has instead encouraged conflicts in Ogoni, allowed conditions that heighten insecurity and weaponised the privileges and powers of the state against the people.

” That puts the Ogoni people under extremely difficult conditions and the government in alliance with Shell have hoped that the people will be forced to give up on their rights and allow injustice to prevail”

The MOSOP leader called on the Nigerian government to promote democratic freedoms and justice and pay attention to the needs of the people. He urged special attention to resolve the Ogoni problem which has lingered for over 3 decades.

Nsuke said MOSOP is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ogoni problem but regrets the continual deployment of the instruments of state to repress its leadership and the people.

“It’s actually a shame that we have been unable to peacefully resolve the Ogoni problem in over three decades. Instead of engaging with MOSOP, the government have repeatedly used repressive tactics and divide and conquer methods in attempts to crush the people’s demands for basic rights”