June 12: Missed Opportunity For National Healing

As Nigeria marked the 2025 edition of her national Democracy Day on June 12, I reflect with a heavy heart on what many Nigerians, especially the people of the South-East, consider a missed opportunity for President Bola Tinubu to write his name in gold and shift the tides of national healing.

The continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is a deep wound in the soul of the South-East, and by extension, Nigeria.

While I commend the President for respecting judicial processes by not openly interfering in the ongoing terrorism trial, and allowing what now appears to be an accelerated hearing since the removal of the former trial judge who had clearly lost the confidence of the defendant and many Nigerians, I must say that June 12 presented a historic window for President Tinubu to act as a statesman and a unifying leader.

It was on June 12, 1993, that Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or religion, spoke with one voice in an election adjudged as the freest and fairest in our history. The symbolism of that day is rooted in freedom, justice, national cohesion, and democratic hope.

These are the very principles that called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu not as an act of weakness but as a step of uncommon strength toward reconciliation, justice, and genuine nation-building. As a traditional ruler, who lives among the people and feels their daily pains and fears, I am privy to the real situation in the South-East.

Our people do not feel like part of the Nigerian project. They feel unheard, excluded, and targeted. Releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, even through the lawful discretion of the Attorney-General of the Federation as provided for in Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), or through a presidential pardon under Section 175, would have sent a clear message to the people of the South East that “you are not alone; you are not forgotten.”

It would have been a loud olive branch, an act of statesmanship that would re-open dialogue, empower leaders of thought and conscience in the region, and put an end to the recruitment of our vulnerable youths by criminal elements hiding under the guise of freedom fighters.

Today, many young people in the SouthEast are being misled and radicalized due to the perceived injustice surrounding Kanu’s detention and trial. This must not continue. IPOB as a sociopolitical pressure group had existed long before the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

They operated largely without violence, drawing attention to perceived injustices and marginalisation. The escalation that we now see is the direct result of aggressive crackdowns and indiscriminate labelling of agitators as terrorists – actions that pushed legitimate concerns underground and into the arms of violent opportunists.

Let me be clear that I do not in any way or means support violence or the destruction of lives and property under any guise. However, we cannot ignore the root causes of unrest in the region. We must not conflate the legitimate agitations of a people with the actions of criminal infiltrators.

By releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and granting unconditional amnesty to all genuine political agitators – just as was done for the Niger Delta militants and some Ogoni leaders on June 12, 2025 – the Federal Government would not only have reset the national mood but would have empowered true leaders in the region to take back control of the narrative from anarchists and criminals. The South-East has never asked for too much – just fairness, equity, and inclusion.

Peace in the region is a prerequisite for progress, not only for the people but for the Nigerian nation as a whole. A bleeding South East means a weakening Nigeria. From Onitsha to Aba, Nsukka to Enugu, businesses are closing, economic activities are shrinking, and human capital is being wasted due to insecurity and instability. It is not too late.

The spirit of June 12 should not be reduced to mere ceremonial speeches and celebrations. Let it guide policy decisions that can change lives and restore hope. As a monarch, I call on President Tinubu to revisit this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Nigeria is at a crossroads. Let us take the road that leads to healing.

