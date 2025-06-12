New Telegraph

June 12, 2025
June 12: Lagos CP Assures Security As Protesters Take To Streets

End Bad Governance Protesters on Thursday, June 12 hit the streets of Ikeja in Lagos state to express their grievances on the state of the country as it celebrates democracy day.

New Telegraph reports that at the scene of the protests, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, is currently addressing the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Publice Relations Officers had earlier shared a video showing the presence of armed men on his official X while assuring maximum protection for the protesters.

He wrote, “Democracy Day celebrants and protesters at Ikeja Underbridge…

“Adequate security on the ground for celebrants and protesters alike.

No cause for alarm. Your safety and security remain our priority. #LagosPoliceNG”

 

