June 12: Lagos Assembly Reflects On Significance Of Democracy Day

In commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the Lagos State House of Assembly has reflected and honoured the enduring sacrifices and achievements that shaped the nation’s democratic journey.

The Lawmakers took turns to highlight the legacy of June 12 and the pivotal role played by democratic champions—past and present, as well the legacy and contribution of President Bola Tinubu.

Reiterating the importance of upholding democratic principles such as the rule of law, we must remember the heroes and heroines of our democracy.

Hon. Bonu Solomon expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment and sacrifices toward the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

It is vital to engage with and uphold the sanctity of legislative Institutions. “The difference between democracy and military rule is the House of Assembly which is a symbol of the people’s will and legislative authority,” he stated.

Encouraging citizens to continue defending democratic values, Hon. Kehinde Joseph emphasized that the most meaningful outcome of June 12 is the freedom Nigerians now enjoy. “If not for democracy, we wouldn’t have the platform to fight for our rights and freedoms,” he said.

In a solemn tribute, Hon. Shabi Adebola added that June 12 is also a day of sacrifice. “It is a date we must never forget as lives were lost, but those sacrifices laid the foundation for better leadership,” he remarked.

Lending his voice, Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye explained that the democracy day represents the will of the people being undermined by the military regime. “The election of that day was annulled, but Nigerians stood firm. We must never forget the struggle that brought us to where we are today, and we must never return to military rule”.

In his closing remarks, Speaker of the House, who presided over the Plenary, Mudashiru Obasa, lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey and his legacy has laid the foundation for others to build upon,” He noted the achievements of the incumbent leaders and also commended him for standing strong in the face of all opposition.

The Speaker thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to write a congratulatory letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Incumbent Leaders on their achievements and contribution to sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

