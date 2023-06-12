June 12: Key actors in election’s

Ibrahim Babangida

The then Military President eclipsed his eight-year reign (1985-1993) with the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He had after four years in power (1989) came up with the idea of two political parties – Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Convention (NRC) and urged all Nigerians to join either of the parties. The legislative elections went ahead as planned, with the SDP winning majorities in both houses of the National Assembly, but on August 7, 1992, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) cancelled the first round of presidential primary elections, alleging widespread irregularities. In April 1993, the SDP nominated MKO Abiola as its presidential candidate, while NRC picked Bashir Tofa. The presidential election held on 12 June 1993 but Babangida annulled the election and issued a decree banning the presidential candidates of both the NRC and the SDP from running in a new presidential election he regime planned to hold in the interest of the country. What ensued were widespread riots, strikes and protests, particularly in the South-West, where Abiola hailed from. On 6 July 1993, the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) issued an ultimatum to the SDP and NRC to either join an interim government or face another round of election, with Babangida announcing that the interim government would be inaugurated on August 27,1993. The civil actions brought all economic activities in the country to a halt, forcing Babangida to announce that he was stepping aside as head of the military regime on August 26 and handing over the reins of government to Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Sani Abacha

General Abacha overthrew the Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government on November 17, 1993. His accession to power led to the formation of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) by some pro- democracy activists to press for the revalidation of the election and the reinstallation of all democratic structures. Abacha, however, opted for a National Constitutional Conference, which was massively boycotted. Abacha responded by clamping down on pro-democracy activists. He followed up with Abiola’s arrest and his arraignment for treason after the business mogul declared himself president. This led to an industrial action by oil workers as well as outbreak of riots in south western states, especially Lagos, Oyo, Ondo and Ogun. Again, Abacha responded by sacking the Executive Council of some labour groups, particularly Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). He also closed down three newspapers: Punch, Concord (owned by Abiola) and The Guardian. He further clamped down on pro- democracy activists like elder statesman, Chief Anthony Enahoro; a former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade, a former governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo and a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa. The Abacha-led junta went ahead to promulgate decrees, which put its actions beyond legal challenge in the courts, but NADECO emerged as a protest movement for the revalidation of the annulled June 12 election. It was under Abacha that Abiola’s wife, Kudirat was murdered in Lagos. Early in 1998, Abacha announced August date for national elections and October 1 handover date. But it soon became clear that he had no intention to relinquish power. The picture became clearer, when the five political parties in existence at that time endorsed him as their sole presidential candidate. As fate would have it, he died on June 8, 1998.

Babagana Kingibe

Kingibe first served as National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PDP) before he joined the 1993 presidential race. He, however, lost to Abiola in the primary. After much prodding from SDP governors, he was selected by Abiola as running mate, which set the stage for a Muslim- Muslim ticket that was initially thought to be a deal breaker in the election. The duo, however, proved bookmakers wrong by winning majority of the votes although the result was annulled. Kingibe later joined Abacha’s regime as Minister of Foreign Affairs, a position he held between 1993 and 1995. He also served as Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel and Nigeria’s ambassador to Greece and Pakistan.

Frank Kokori

Many Nigerians have not forgotten the role played by the former General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in the quest to re-validate the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Kokori mobilized NUPENG and the Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to embark on strike to protest Babangida’s annulment of the election. The crisis that ensued forced Babangida to relinquish power to Shonekan, who was hurriedly installed as head of an Interim National Government (ING). Thereafter, Kokori joined Abiola to fight for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate. When Abacha ousted Shonekan, he offered Kokori a ministerial position, which the unionist turned down. He rather insisted on Abiola’s inauguration as president. When it became clear that Abacha was out to consolidate power, Kokori called for an indefinite strike by NUPENG and PENGASSAN. Both unions and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were proscribed, but the strike continued. Kokori went into hiding. He was later arrested in Lagos, brutalized and taken to Abuja. For four years, he was detained in Bama Prison, Borno State. He did not regain his freedom until after Abacha’s death.

Tony Anenih

He was the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the time Abiola contested the presidential election.