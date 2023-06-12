June 12: Kalu advocates democratic virtues

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on the political class to make the welfare of Nigerians a top priority in the policy thrust of the government.

The former governor urged Nigerians at home and abroad to support the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to reposition the country for the betterment of the people.

Kalu cautioned politicians against divisive utterances and campaign of calumny, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable. In his democracy day message, the former governor urged the political class to place the collective interests of Nigerians above individual interests in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria. He said: “As we mark the 30 years of the June 12, 1993 presidential election widely believed to have been won by Bashorun MKO Abiola, the political class must live up to expectations by imbibing the leadership qualities of Abiola.

“It is a new era for the country and as such all hands must be on deck to support the new President for the sake of nation building. “Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily. No doubt there are a few challenges but above all, the country has sustained democratic processes at all levels. “We must build institutions that will strengthen democratic virtues in the interest of the people.”

Kalu urged the new administration to run an all-inclusive and participatory government while wishing President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima a huge success in their noble roles.