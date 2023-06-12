June 12: INEC, APC Rape Democracy, Dishonoured Abiola’s Memory – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the alleged rigging and manipulation of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was aided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a dishonour to the memory of Chief MKO Abiola.

PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba described it as “distasteful, offensive and unacceptable for the nation to observe the Democracy Day under a system that violated, desecrated and despoiled all the tenets of democracy as witnessed in brazen rigging that characterised the 2023 general elections.”

The party noted that June 12 epitomises the struggle by Nigerians against the corrupt, manipulative and anti-democratic system.

It, however, decried what the party called the “barefaced manipulations of the 2023 general elections” by the APC and INEC, and said it “amounts to an unpardonable assault and rape of democracy and disregard for the will of the people.”

According to the party, the alleged injustice, impunity and electoral fraud witnessed in the last general elections were “the very ills which Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.

“It is indeed heartrending that all the steady progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in reforming our electoral system have been completely wiped off by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

The party, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but remain optimistic and law-abiding in their hope for a better nation which they earnestly yearn for.

It called on the leaders at all levels across the country to be guided by the essence of June 12 by always adhering to the principles of democracy in the overall interest of the Nigerian people.