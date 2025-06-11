June 12: Idahosa Preaches Unity As Honour For Martyrs

Share

The deputy governor of Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has said Nigerians must continue to fight for united and indivisible nation as a mark of honour for those who fought for the country’s democracy.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Friday Aghedo, quoted Idahosa as noting that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, “there is no alternative to democratic governance.”

“Today, we celebrate not just a date, but a journey; our collective commitment to freedom, justice, and the right of every Nigerian to have a voice.

“June 12th reminds us of the resilience of our people, the sacrifices made for democratic rule, and the unyielding hope we hold for a better and united Nigeria.

“As we mark this important day, let us honor the memory of those who stood for truth, uphold the values of transparency and accountability, and continue to build a nation where every citizen can thrive,” he stated.

Idahosa said that the Governor Monday Okpebholo leadership underscores the power of democracy to bring about meaningful change.

He said the administration remained committed to transformative governance with it’s SHINE mantra.

This was just as the deputy governor noted that the people’s collaborative efforts were needed to foster a more effective and responsive democracy.

According to him, “As we commemorate this day, let us renew our commitment to supporting leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people.

“Democracy is not a destination, it is a continuous process. Together, let’s build Edo of our dreams,” he said.

