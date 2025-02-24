June 12: IBB’s Bravado And Many Unanswered Questions

Share

The truism that lies are short -distance runners while truth remains eternal came to the public sphere during the recent book launch of the autobiography of former self-acclaimed Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Though it was an occasion to raise funds for his library one important issue that has triggered outrage from concerned Nigerians is the confession he made that it was indeed Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), the politician, businessman and philanthropist, that won the June 12, 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

While taking responsibility for the most unpatriotic act of annulling the landmark and historic election, that has so far remained a milestone as the freest, fairest, most credible and transparent election in the annals of Nigeria’s political history, on the one hand, Babangida on the other passed the buck of blame on some other notable Nigerians.

Amongst those listed as culpable in the heinous and treasonable offence were his then Chief of Army Staff, General Sani Abacha, top emirs up north and some power brokers. In his words, he stated that: “Mistakes, oversights, missteps happen in quick succession but I say in my book, on all occasions we acted in extreme public interest”. Really?

That is the burning question still flaring in Nigeria’s political space 32 years after the insidious, criminal and outrageous spectacle that the annulment triggered. And of course, it brings out some other troubling questions begging for answers from nonother than Babangida.

Why, for instance, would he now lay the blame of the annulment of the election at the doorsteps of Abacha who he had the power to sack, back then as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and who as fate would have it is no longer alive to state his own side of the sordid story? On what premise – both political and moral – would he stand to justify the heinous crime of the outright disregard for the people’s mandate under a democratic dispensation?

But of great political significance and much instructive is the importance of taking a holistic look at the electoral laws and the execution of them so far, so that the people’s votes really count

Why did he deliberately postpone the handing over of political power to a democratically elected government twice, in 1990 and 1992?

And when the election eventually took place in 1993 what gave him the audacity to ride roughshod over the electorate’s franchise and choose to annul that all-important discharge of the people’s franchise?

Why did he turn deaf ears to the patriotic call by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for the military to step down for Abiola to take his rightful position as the duly elected president of the people?

What does he refer to as the “public interest” after banning, unbanning and re-banning of political associations before the introduction of the Ernest Shonekanled Interim Government on August 27, 1993? Surely, Babangida still has many important questions to answer.

Unfortunately, through him, a military despot who held the nation by the jugular, the twin demigods of the crass culture of impunity and the personalisation of political power, above the wishes of the vast majority of the people reared their ugly heads.

But instead of showing, or expressing heart-felt remorse for the travesty of justice he is out with his autobiography, surreptitiously to paper over the widening cracks of national discord and disunity.

Such is never accommodated, or tolerated in saner political climes. In fact, this obnoxious situation sparks one significant questionwhat moral lessons are the all- conquering leaders of Babangida’s ilk teaching the younger generation of Nigerians? To violate the ethics and ethos of democratic system and chest-beat about it?

That should be the exception rather than the rule. Going forward, it has become imperative for the current administration, headed by President Bola Tinubu, to fully recognise the late Moshood Abiola as a past president and confer on his family all the rights and privileges due to him.

Considering the mayhem that trailed the 1993 presidential election that claimed the lives of not less than 100 innocent citizens, Babangida should be made to face the full wrath of the law with justice dispassionately dispensed.

That should serve as a strong warning to all ambitious politicians that no one is above the law of the land. But of great political significance and much instructive is the importance of taking a holistic look at the electoral laws and the execution of them so far, so that the people’s votes really count.

Considering the flaws that have trailed recent ones, we must do away with the wishes of a few socalled powerful, political juggernauts overwhelming the choices of the people.

That spells doom for the enthronement of democratic principles and dovetails to autocracy, oligarchy and despotism, which compelled the ancient Greeks to come up with democracy at about 500 BC.

Elections must therefore, reflect the people’s inalienable right to choose their representatives, in government, who would always discharge their duties in the true national interest, contrary to that of Babangida that served personal and parochial interests.

Share

Please follow and like us: