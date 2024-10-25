June 12: Humphrey Nwosu Died Uncelebrated – Ohanaeze

Share

The apex Igbo socio-organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday lamented the death of former National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman Humphrey Nwosu.

The professor, who conducted the June 12, 1993 election believed to be the freest and fairest in the country, reportedly died in a hospital in the United States aged 83.

Ohanaeze acting National President Damian Ogene said Nwosu died without being celebrated despite his contribution to the electoral system.

The group said while the acclaimed winner the June 12 presidential election Chief MKO Abiola (deceased) is being remembered and immortalized, Nwosu was never honoured.

Ogene said: “Until his death, no one and indeed the Federal Government failed to recognise this man even though he put his life on the line to save the country’s democracy.

