June 12: Heavy Security Operatives Barricade N’Assemble Gate

Security operatives on Thursday barricaded the main gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja to prevent protesters from accessing the venue.

The protest, organised by the Take It Back Movement and several civil society groups, is part of nationwide demonstrations marking June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

New Telegraph gathered a heavy presence of security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and armed police officers, stationed at the National Assembly gate.

The entrance was also reinforced with iron barricades as well as a long truck, preventing access to the premises.

The organizers had said the protest is aimed at spotlighting what they describe as “two years of misrule, hardship, and insecurity” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The organisers had moved the protest to the national assembly, where President Bola Tinubu is expected to address a joint session of the National Assembly as part of the Democracy Day celebrations.

Speaking on the eve of the protest, the National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the decision to converge at the National Assembly did not change the focus of the protest.

