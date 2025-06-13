June 12: Hafsat Abiola Applauds Tinubu Over Conferment Of CFR On Kudirat Abiola

Share

The daughter of late Moshood Abiola, Hafsat Abiola has applauded President Bola Tinubu over the conferment of posthumous merit award of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on her late mother, Kudirat Abiola.

Hafsat made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday following the national honour confer on her late mother on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The statement reads, “There are no words to adequately express the depth of gratitude I feel at President Tinubu’s posthumous conferment of the merit of CFR on my mum, Kudirat Abiola.

“She was guided both by love and a sense of duty to defend her husband’s mandate, and to work with many across the country for the restoration of democracy.

“Yet, I have no doubt that she would have been overwhelmed with joy to be so honoured.

“On behalf of the Adeyemi and Abiola families, I thank Mr. President for deeming her worthy of this recognition and for the gift of witnessing the conferment of national honours on so many of the heroes of the June 12 Struggle.

“May the conferment of this award serve to strengthen our collective resolve to respond unstintingly to the call of national service.

