June 12: Gov Fintiri Urges Citizens To Embrace Democratic Values

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa Adamawa State has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, calling on citizens to recommit to democratic values and the protection of constitutional principles.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri urged Nigerians to reflect on the country’s democratic journey and appreciate the progress made in terms of development and wealth creation.

“As we celebrate this extraordinary 26-year journey, we acknowledge the transformation, growth, and deepening of democracy that have marked Nigeria’s progress,” the Governor stated.

Fintiri, however, expressed concern over what he described as growing threats to democratic principles. “Rights and values are under attack, freedoms are being eroded, and civic space is diminishing. Polarization is intensifying and mistrust is growing,” he lamented.

He commended Nigerians for their enduring commitment to safeguarding democracy and upholding the Constitution. He specifically praised the resilience of the Adamawa electorate during the 2023 general elections, noting that their steadfastness ensured that democratic norms were preserved.

“As patriotic citizens, you were entrusted with a historic responsibility—to ensure democracy was not subverted. You fulfilled that duty with courage, and today your commitment has placed our State on a solid foundation for sustained development,” he said.

Governor Fintiri reiterated that public office is a sacred trust, emphasizing that authority must be exercised with full accountability to the people. “Your sacrifice reminds us that authority is a public trust, to be exercised in a manner that benefits the people by whom, and for whom, we hold that power,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing maturity of Nigeria’s democracy, the Governor assured the people of Adamawa that the reforms and transitions currently underway across various sectors of the state would continue until the end of his tenure. “That is my solemn promise to our people,” he affirmed.

Fintiri warned that any attempts to undermine the constitutional order would harm democracy, weaken the rule of law, and hinder national development.

He concluded by calling on all Nigerians to continue working toward building a more inclusive, just, and equitable society for the benefit of future generations.

