June 12: Gov Aiyedatiwa Hails Heroes Of Democracy

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy, saying Nigeria’s democratic journey—despite past setbacks—continues to yield gains that must be consolidated for a more inclusive and accountable society.

Speaking at an event marking the 32nd anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, the Governor described the election, won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political history.

Aiyedatiwa recalled that the election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history, was unjustly annulled, denying the nation a vital opportunity for democratic advancement.

“Today, we commemorate a pivotal moment in our democratic journey as a country. The June 12 election was not only a watershed moment, but it also strengthened our collective struggle for freedom, justice, and the rule of law,” he said.

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s celebration, June 12: Losses and Gains in Relationship to Today’s Democratic Realities in Nigeria, the Governor emphasized that the occasion should serve as both a remembrance and a moment of introspection on the nation’s democratic progress.

He acknowledged that military disruptions to democratic rule in the past led to economic stagnation, weakened civil liberties, and widespread human rights abuses. However, he noted that since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria has made significant strides in consolidating democratic institutions.

“Despite the challenges, we have made notable progress. Citizens now enjoy greater freedom of expression, the right to assemble, and the ability to constructively criticise government without fear,” he stated.

Governor Aiyedatiwa paid glowing tributes to MKO Abiola and other pro-democracy heroes such as Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Oba Olu Falae, Balarabe Musa, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Madam Kudirat Abiola, Chief Abraham Adesanya, and various human rights organisations and student movements.

He used the occasion to highlight his administration’s achievements, which he said have remained people-focused and geared toward promoting good governance, enhanced security, improved infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, and economic empowerment.

According to the Governor, the administration has invested significantly in education, improved the welfare of workers and pensioners, launched student support programmes, and strengthened security infrastructure across the state.

He also referenced ongoing road and health projects, economic support for small businesses, rural development efforts, agricultural productivity enhancement, and initiatives to expand electricity access.

“Since the commencement of our administration, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that it is people-driven. We are putting adequate security measures in place to ensure the peace and safety of lives and property throughout the state,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged Nigerians, especially the people of Ondo State, to remain committed to democratic ideals and support leaders who uphold accountability, transparency, and the people’s welfare.

In a keynote lecture titled Losses and Gains Concerning Today’s Democratic Realities in Nigeria, Senate Leader Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele—represented by Ondo State Attorney General Dr. Kayode Ajulo—described June 12 as a symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and hope.

He noted that while the annulment represented a betrayal of democracy, the gains over time have included 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, increased civic awareness, and national recognition of Abiola’s legacy.

Bamidele said President Bola Tinubu—himself a key figure in the June 12 struggle—has continued to champion democratic ideals through reforms under his Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic stability, security, and good governance.

Earlier, the Chairman of the event, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, charged Governor Aiyedatiwa to keep the spirit of democracy alive, stressing that Ondo State played a crucial role in the pro-democracy movement.

He urged the governor to deepen democratic values and strengthen public trust by ensuring governance delivers real benefits to the people.

Share