June 12: Good Governance Is Cornerstone Of Democracy – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerian leaders to embrace the values of accountability, transparency, and inclusive governance, emphasizing that good governance remains the cornerstone of any functional democracy.

In a Democracy Day message on Wednesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said June 12 symbolizes the collective commitment of Nigerians to democracy, freedom, and justice, adding that the legacy of the annulled 1993 election remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of Nigeria’s resilient democratic spirit.

“Good governance is the cornerstone of any democracy. We call for greater transparency and accountability at all levels of government,” Okoh stated.

“Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education.”

He stressed the importance of electoral integrity and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance its systems and processes to build public trust.

“Free, fair, and credible elections are vital to sustaining democratic integrity,” he said. “In a true democracy, the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and press freedom must be upheld. We encourage the government to engage citizens constructively and seek inclusive solutions to national challenges.”

Archbishop Okoh also raised concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation and called for urgent, sustained action to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in the face of insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings.

“CAN remains committed to supporting every initiative aimed at restoring lasting peace and security,” he said.

He urged citizens to embrace unity, peace, and mutual respect, while calling on the government to uphold religious freedom and ensure justice for victims of religious violence.

“We must stand firm against religious intolerance and violence in all its forms. The government has a sacred duty to protect religious freedoms and ensure that no one is persecuted for their faith.”

As the nation marks Democracy Day, the CAN President offered prayers for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria and commended the efforts of government institutions, security agencies, and citizens working to uphold democratic values.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.

