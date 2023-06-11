New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
June 12: Gbajabiamila Rejoices With Nigerians On Democracy Day

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerians for their unwavering support for the nation’s democracy as they mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila said this year’s Democracy Day is worth celebrating because it is a unique milestone in the nation’s democratic journey with the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a thoroughbred democrat, who is noted for his tenacious defence of democracy.

The Speaker noted that his joy stems from the fact that Nigerians are set to appreciate the true meaning of democracy because the man in the saddle today is a product of democracy and someone who understands and appreciates the tenets of democracy and the value it brings to the table of the populace.

According to him, as a true democrat who was involved in the struggle for the return of democracy to the country and who has finally assumed the position of authority, President Tinubu will not shy away from bringing to bear the dividends of democracy Nigerians have been yearning for.

Gbajabiamila also expressed his appreciation to Nigerians as they continue to support the country’s return to democracy by building its processes without wavering since 1999.

While he urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country, Gbajabiamila called for prayers for the country’s leaders for God’s guidance and wisdom to overcome the many challenges confronting the country.

