June 12: Fasoranti Seeks Return To 1963 Constitution

As Nigeria marks 2025 Democracy Day, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called for a return to the 1963 Constitution, which he said provided the necessary framework for true federalism and autonomy for the federating units.

In a statement commemorating June 12 now officially recognized as Nigeria’s Democracy Day the nonagenarian statesman congratulated Nigerians on what he described as a “momentous milestone” in the nation’s democratic journey.

He emphasized that the current political structure is inadequate to address the country’s complexities and urged a full restructuring of the federation.

“We reiterate our strong view that Nigeria must be fully restructured to ensure an enduring framework for unity and progress,” Fasoranti said.

“The type of restructuring that can effectively serve the intended purpose is one that restores true federalism and enables the constituent parts of the country to exercise a measure of autonomy or self-determination, as was the case under the 1963 Constitution.”

Highlighting the critical issue of insecurity, Fasoranti advocated for the establishment of state police and community policing as a necessary step toward restoring peace and order across the country. He expressed concern over the rising wave of violence, particularly in the northern regions, and criticized the current central policing structure as ineffective.

“Because of the prime of place which security occupies in life, we acknowledge the efforts being made,” he said.

“But these efforts have not freed us from the clutches of bandits. We, in Afenifere, share the view that establishing State Police and checking internal collaborators are the necessary panacea.”

The elder statesman also used the opportunity to commend former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day, and for honoring Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

He described the date as a symbol of Nigeria’s collective aspiration for justice, equity, and national progress.

“June 12 is a reminder that although we come from different backgrounds with diverse perspectives, our shared goal of a prosperous Nigeria where equity, justice, and social well-being prevail is what binds us together,” Fasoranti noted.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reviving major infrastructure projects long neglected by previous administrations, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Tracing the history of the project, he acknowledged its conception during the tenure of late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh and its intermittent resurrection under various administrations.

“President Tinubu is commended not only for reviving this long-awaited infrastructure project but for ensuring its fast-tracked execution and high-quality implementation,” Fasoranti said.

He also listed other critical road projects across the country that have received renewed attention under the Tinubu administration, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, 9th Mile-Otukpo Expressway, Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Road, and the Badagry-Sokoto Highway, among others.

Fasoranti concluded by urging civil society groups and all patriotic Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue working toward strengthening democratic institutions. “Democracy remains a work in progress,” he said.

“Civil society must collaborate with other progressive forces to deepen our democratic practices for the benefit of this generation and generations yet unborn.”

