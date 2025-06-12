June 12: Fasoranti Deeks Return To 1963 Constitution

Share

The pan-Yoruba social-political group Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti yesterday called for the country’s return to the Republican Constitution of 1963 granting autonomy to the federating units in the 1st Republic.

In a statement to mark June 12 ( Democracy Day), the 99-year-old also called for the establishment of state police to help tackle the deteriorating security situation in the country.

He said: “To ensure an enduring framework for unity and progress in the country, we reiterate our strong view that Nigeria must be fully restructured.

“We acknowledge that some steps along this line have been taken. “But the type of restructuring that can effectively serve the intended purpose is a fullblown concept that ensures true federalism and enables the constituent parts of the country to exercise some level of autonomy or self-determination as obtained in the First Republic.”

On state police, he said:”We, in Afenifere, share the view of many other patriotic Nigerians that establishing state police and checking internal collaborators appear to be the panacea for this scourge that tends to be making living or travelling in certain parts of the country a nightmare.

I am therefore seizing this opportunity to call on the federal and states’ governments to establish state police along with the Community Policing system forthwith.”

