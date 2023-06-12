June 12: Eminent Nigerians Hail Tinubu’s Nationwide Broadcast

Eminent Nigerians have lauded President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria for his nationwide broadcast on Monday to mark June 12 Democracy Day.

The eminent Nigerians are a former Kwara State governorship aspirant, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, and the Founder, Iconic Asiwaju Women/Men of Substance, Chief Aminat Temitople Ajayi.

They spoke in separate interviews with journalists on Monday as Babalola said President Tinubu’s broadcast was very encouraging.

He stated that it reminded Nigerians of the struggle for the nation’s democracy, adding that President Tinubu’s speech offered hope for Nigeria.

He, however, urged President Tinubu and other political leaders, who have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as winners, not to disappoint Nigerians.

He said, “Mr President’s speech is a good one. It reminded us of how we fought for democracy and how we got where we are and the sacrifices a lot of people made in order for us to arrive at where we are today.

“I believe he is passing a message to us as a country that irrespective of religious bias, or political standing, we should all put our hands on deck to ensure that this experiment in democracy succeeds. I believe he is right.

“He spoke about winners and losers. He asked the winners to do well to justify their winning. He told the losers that there is always another chance to contest. And that for them to be celebrated when they win, they should also learn to celebrate the current winners.

“And that is not to say the cases in court should not have been because that is part of the way to strengthening democracy. I like the speech. It is very encouraging. I only hope that he and all the winners will be able to do things right.”

Chief Ajayi said President Tinubu’s speech on June 12, offered renewed hope for Nigeria and its democracy.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians not to despair over the current socio-economic challenges of the nation, adding that there is hope for Nigeria.

Noting the struggle she, President Tinubu, the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, (MKO), the late Gani Fawehimi Prof Wole Soyinka, Femi Falano, Dele Momodu and many others engaged to actualise democracy in Nigeria, she said she was happy that democracy has come to stay in the country.

Ajayi said, “I listened to the speech of President Tinubu on June 12. It was a very good and well-thought-out speech. He reminded us of the struggle for the actualisation of democracy in Nigeria. President Tinubu, late MKO, Late Gani, I and some others, fought aggressively for Democracy in Nigeria. Some of us even went into exile. I was the female voice in the Kudirat Radio that fought for democracy in Nigeria.

“I am one of the happiest women on earth today because I am a living witness to the fight for democracy in Nigeria. When you witness the realisation of what you fought for, you will be happy. I thank the Almighty God that the President of Nigeria today is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He really fought for democracy. I keep telling people that there is something about him, there is a mantle that has been given to him by our past heroes. He is a finisher of democracy. I listened to his speech this morning and tears were coming out from my eyes. I said, ‘Democracy, at last, is alive.

“The government of the people, by the people and for the people. Despite all obstacles and opposition, democracy is alive.’ I think the soul of MKO Abiola is dancing in heaven right now.

“The soul of Awolowo is dancing in heaven right now. The souls of our heroes past who participated in the struggle for democracy are rejoicing now.

“Look at the performance of President Tinubu within the past few days. He has taken bold, decisive and progressive decisions. People are talking about the removal of subsidy on petrol, I keep telling them that President Tinubu is a well-groomed Economist and Accountant who is knowledgeable; in managerial and financial matters.

“He has administrative and accounting acumen. He was an accountant with Mobil. It is not a joke. Now he is the President of Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed. Every past hope is alive now.