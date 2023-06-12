June 12: Echoes of election that reshaped Nigeria

FELIX NWANERI reports that the 30th anniversary of the annulled 1993 presidential election offers Nigerians another opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey to true and representative democracy as well as to remember Chief MKO Abiola, who symbolises that struggle.

It is reflections today as Nigeria marks the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that stands as a watershed in Nige- ria’s electoral process as well as reshaped the country’s political history. The election was after a transition programme to return Nigeria to democratic rule, which spanned eight years. However, the then military government led by General Ibrahim Babangida, voided the result of the poll, which would have produced his successor.

The election’s result was inconclusive before it was annulled on June 23, 1993, in a most bizarre manner. Initial figures released by the then National Electoral Commission (NEC), showed that business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola, was coasting to victory before the military junta directed the electoral body to stop further announcement of results from the remaining few states.

What ensued later was wide spread protests that forced Babangida to resign on August 26, 1993. He, however, signed a decree that established an Interim National Government (ING) headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The ING was ousted three months later (November) by the then Minister of Defence, General Sani Abacha. However, the coming of Abacha did not deter MKO (as Abiola was popularly known) from insisting on his mandate. In 1994, he declared himself the lawful president of Nigeria in the Epetedo area of Lagos Island. He had then returned from a trip to win the support of the international community for his mandate. Abiola was consequently accused of treason and arrested on the orders of Abacha.

The Ogun State born businessman turned politician was detained for four years, largely in solitary confinement. While some notable political and religious leaders across the globe lobbied for Abiola’s release, the Abacha-led junta insisted that he renounce his mandate, a condition MKO rebuffed. Abiola insisted that he won the poll although the claim was a subject of debate for years until Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, then chairman of NEC, set the record straight 15 years later (June 12, 2008).

Nwosu affirmed that the Ogun- State born businessman turned politician won the election in his book titled: “Laying the Foundation for Nigeria’s Democracy: My Account of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and its Annulment.” Nwosu stated that out of the 14,396,917 votes cast in that election, Abiola, who was the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), polled 8,323,305 votes, while his opponent, Alhaji Bashir Tofa of National Republican Convention (NRC) had 6,073,612 votes.

The professor of Political Science third of votes in 23 states out of the then 30 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, while Abiola had one-third of votes in 28 states, thereby satisfying the constitutional requirement to be declared winner. According to results of the election published on pages 296 to 298 of the 392- page book, the states which Abiola won were Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tofa, on his part, won Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Rivers and Sokoto states. Nwosu thereby declared: “With these results from the states, Abiola won the election.” He, however, blamed an order by the Abuja High Court, served on the commission on June 15, 1993, for the inability of the electoral umpire to release a conclusive result of the election. Babangida, on his part, explained some years back that he was compelled to nullify the poll because of security threats to the enthronement of a democratic government at the time. He pointed out that the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), which he headed then knew that Abiola, if inaugurated as president, would be toppled through a military coup, a situation he said his government did not want. According to Babangida, his regime decided that theirs’ would be the last that will ascend the seat of power through a coup, and that it made no sense to install a democratic government that would be truncated within another six months. However, he admitted that the poll was the best ever conducted in Nigeria’s history.

His words: “June 12 was accepted by Nigerians as the best of elections in Nigeria. It was free and fair, but unfortunately. we cancelled that election. I used the word unfortunately, for the first time. We were in government at the time and we knew the possible consequences of handing over to a democratic government. We did well that we wanted ours to be the last military coup deta’t. To be honest, the situation was not ripe to hand over at the time. “The issue of security of the nation was a threat and we would have considered ourselves to have failed, if six months after handover, there was another coup. I went through a coup deta’t and I survived it. We knew that there would be another coup deta’t. But not many people believed what we said. They could have allowed me to go away and then they (coup plotters) would regroup and stage another coup.”

While many still believe that Babangida’s reasons does not justify the election’s annulment, others have continued to wonder how Abiola was able to secure the landmark victory in that poll. The fact remains that Abiola at the time, symbolised the aspirations of many Nigerians. His “Hope ‘93 Manifesto,” which became a sing-song, also played a significant role. The policy paper was received with optimism by many, especially the downtrodden and middle class. Abiola’s political message was an optimistic future for Nigeria, with slogans such as “Farewell to poverty,” “At last! Our ray of Hope” and the “Burden of Schooling.”

His economic policy included negotiations with foreign creditors and better management of the country’s international debts. Unfortunately, Abiola never lived to implement the policy paper in which he had provided answers to pervasive poverty and dearth of infrastructure that still bedevil the country till date. The man, who would have been president between 1993 and 1998 and even beyond, died on July 7, 1998, in the custody of the Federal Government. Abiola died under suspicious circumstances shortly after the death of Abacha and on a day that he was due to be released. His wife, Kudirat, had earlier (1996) been assassinated by agents of the government.

But events after Abiola’s demise have shown that death could not becloud consciousness of many, especially pro- democracy activists, who still view June 12, 1993, as a defining moment in Nigeria’s political history.

This explains the yearly convergence to mark the anniversary of the annulled election. Until 2018, the annual ritual offered Abiola’s political associates, activists and members of his family the opportunity to continue to insist that beyond the pockets of honour done to the late politician, the worthy thing for the Federal Government to do is to posthumously acknowledge him as Nigeria’s second duly elected president. While post-1999 administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’adua failed to heed this demand, the Goodluck Jonathan government took a major step towards immortalizing Abiola by renaming the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG) to Moshood Abiola University, Lagos (MAULAG) on May 29, 2012. The then president, in a nationwide broadcast to mark that year’s Democracy Day (then celebrated on May 29), said the honour was in respect of Abiola’s sacrifice in his pursuit of justice and truth. “Destiny and circumstances conspired to place upon his (Abiola) shoulders a historic burden, and he rose to the occasion with character and courage. He deserves recognition for his martyrdom, and public-spiritedness and for being the man of history that he was,” Jonathan said. The gesture, which ordinarily would have earned the then president commendation, sparked-off a protest by students of the university, who trooped to the streets to reject the new name. The students, who made it clear that they had nothing against Abiola, described.