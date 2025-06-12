June 12: Democracy Strongest When People’re Involved –Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said citizens must not only be heard but also be involved in governance under democracy.

He, therefore, restated the commitment of the 10th House to engaging with the public on issues of national importance.

Abbas made this known in Abuja yesterday at the second edition of the ‘Citizens’ Roundtable with the Leadership of the House of Representatives.’

The speaker, in his closing address presented by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, noted that the presence of the various stakeholders at the roundtable “Reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: democracy is strongest when the people are not only heard but fully involved.”

While pointing out that the contributions have enriched the deliberations and inspired a renewed commitment to people-focused governance, Abbas said it was “a day of dialogue, reflection, and mutual learning.”

He also said: “We came together with a shared purpose—to listen to one another, to reflect on how far we have come, and to chart a more inclusive and responsive path forward.”

Abbas said he was truly encouraged by “the richness of the exchanges, the clarity of the perspectives offered, and the passion with which you have spoken about the future of our country.”

He added: “This event is not a conclusion. It is part of an ongoing process of building a parliament that works with the people and not just for them.

“As Speaker of the House of Representatives, I am more convinced than ever that the strength of our legislative work depends on the depth of our engagement with citizens.

“That is why we placed citizen participation at the heart of the Legislative Agenda of the Tenth House.

“That is why we have committed ourselves to regular platforms like this one—to listen, to learn, and to act. “We believe that laws must reflect the values and realities of the people they are meant to serve.”

