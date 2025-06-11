June 12: Bode George Urges Tinubu To Reinstate Fubara

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in the spirit of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Governor Fubara was suspended from office by President Tinubu on March 18 amid heightened political tension in the oil-rich state.

However, he recently visited the President in Lagos during the Sallah festivities, signaling a possible thaw in relations.

In an open letter commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola but annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, George appealed for reconciliation and fairness.

“If President Tinubu could forgive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend the same gesture to Fubara,” George wrote. “On June 12, we celebrate Democracy Day. It is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy—the will of the people.”

George, a respected elder statesman and military veteran, recalled Tinubu’s role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle, including his involvement with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the Abacha regime.

“I still remember Tinubu coming to my office in Aso Rock to see General Diya. That was during General Sani Abacha’s regime. He wanted to be deputy to Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Lagos. Though the position eventually went to Mrs. Okunnu, Tinubu was passionate about restoring civilian rule,” George said.

He urged Tinubu to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for Nigeria’s democracy—many of whom are no longer alive.

“Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not by his doing that he is alive today. He should honour their memory by restoring Fubara to office,” he added.

Invoking his lineage as the maternal grand-nephew of Herbert Macaulay, founder of Nigeria’s first political party in 1922, George made a final emotional plea: “In the spirit of Herbert Macaulay, I appeal to Mr. President to please reinstate Fubara. Let him heed this call in memory of all those who gave their lives in the struggle for democracy.”

Share