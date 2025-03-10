June 12 Annulment: Abacha’s Family Rejects Babangida’s Claim

Share

The family of late Sani Abacha has rejected claims made by former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, regarding the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

In his memoir: ‘A Journey in Service’, Babangida claimed Abacha, his then-Chief of Defence Staff, led the forces behind the decision.

But in a statement issued yesterday by Mohammed, the late general’s son, the family described Babangida’s claims as a “deliberate distortion of historical facts”.

The family accused Babangida of attempting to rewrite history, urging Nigerians to be wary of “revisionist narratives” that shift responsibility away from those truly accountable.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to recent claims made by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his newly launched book:

‘A Journey in Service’, where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was the responsibility of the late General Sani Abacha,” the statement reads.

“These claims have sparked widespread controversy and necessitate a clear response from the immediate family of General Sani Abacha and the entire Abacha clan in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.”

