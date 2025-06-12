June 12 And Its Abiding Spirit

Share

June 12, 1993 was truly a watershed in our post-independence history as a federation of diverse people.

It was a day that no fewer than 14.29 million voters trooped to their polling units nationwide to elect a new civilian president and put paid to the regime of tyranny that eclipsed our fatherland.

Before us were two presidential candidates – Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

United by our excruciating thirst for a democratic Nigeria, at least 58.36% of the accredited voters cast their ballots in favour of Chief MKO Abiola, a business magnate and a man of the people, whose influence transversed the length and breadth of Africa.

The voters, perhaps by a collective resolve, put their divergence behind them to overwhelmingly elect the presidential candidate of the SDP. It was a decision without a dot of religion, tongues and tribes.

More precisely, it was a decision taken consciously in defence of people’s aspiration, freedom and future. At least 3,000 election observers, national and international, were accredited to monitor the 1993 presidential poll.

The figure also included 135 foreign observers that keenly monitored the process nearly from all developed democracies in Asia, Europe and North America, among others.

Unlike the 1979 election that was largely skewed in favour of the establishment candidate and the 1983 process that was laced with fundamental flaws that later triggered violence, observers gave the 1993 process a clean bill of health.

In their report, they reached a consensus that the election “was well-conducted, free, fair and therefore credible,” What else did a leader or a regime require to uphold people’s most critical decisions, especially at a time of national emergency when people took off their togas of ethnicity and religion to elect a leader of their choice?

But the Federal Military Government under General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida refused to toe the path of honour and respect the will of the electorate.

Rather, in collusion with the military hierarchy of the time, IBB annulled the June 12,1993 presidential poll without justification; installed the Interim National Government (ING) that lacked legitimacy and appointed General Sani Abacha, now late, as the guardian of that contraption.

This flaw, either by commission or by omission, subsequently plunged our fatherland into a six-year vicious reign of brute despotism, the kind of which Nigeria never witnessed since the end of colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

It was also a reign of brutality and incarceration, extermination and subjugation, injustice and invasion, oppression and repression that evidently set back our development trajectory and earned us pariah status among nations.

Rather than surrender to the whims of the late tyrant and his associates, June 12 bred bravery and courage, sacrifice and unity, aggression and rebellion in the hearts of masses and marketers, students and labour unions, intellectuals and professionals, political class and leaders of ethnic nationalities across the Niger.

Indeed, it was a fierce battle of all against tyranny and not the state, against the despots and not the people, against the cruelty of regressive forces that sought to bring us back into subjugation.

These grim realities culminated in the birth of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), an amalgam of democratic adherents that transcended the primordial considerations that dominated our politics before that time or that criss-crossed all ethnic nationalities that constitute the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The forces never left the battle for the South-west because Chief MKO Abiola hailed from the region. For any consideration, they never saw it as the battle of the South alone; neither did they approach the battlefront with the mindset of the North against the South or the South against the North.

For all democrats alike, it was essentially a battle for the soul of Nigeria. It was a battle for the future of Nigeria and her teeming people.

It was a rescue mission that united all democrats against tyrants, masses against the despots as well as civil society against the mindless jackals that prowled our fatherland.

And the battle was fought fiercely and won collectively, though with sore bruises that pro-June 12 advocates had to bear and the conscionable cost that they sacrificially paid for the liberation of our fatherland.

In the battlefront were Pa Anthony Enahoro, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Amb. Walter Carrington, Com. Frank Kokori, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, Rear Admiral Ndubudi Kanu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Ganiyu Dawodu, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Dr. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, Sir Olaniwun Ajayi, Sir Alex Ibru, Com. Chima Ubani, among others.

All these titans of the struggle for democracy either died while the battle still raged or at some points after the battle was won. Nevertheless, they were all heroes of the June 12 struggle. And they will ever be remembered for standing firm against the rage of the military junta.

The struggle also paraded the fearless warriors without firearms that are still living till date.

The list, though inexhaustible, eminently comprises Senator Bola Tinubu, now the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Col. Dangiwa Umar, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Oba Olu Falae, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Hon. Olawale Oshun, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, Chief Femi Falana, Dr. Amos Akingba and many more.

Till this moment, they all occupy a prime place in the heart of our collective struggle that brought about transition to civil rule on May 29, 1999. The cost of the struggle was too hard to bear.

The blood of the innocent was spilled on the streets of our major cities. The leaders of the struggle were murdered. In this category was Pa Alfred Rewane, who was murdered in his Ikeja home; Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who was hacked down on a street in Lagos and Bagauda Kaltho who was torn into pieces in an explosion in the heart of Kaduna.

Even the murder of Rear Admiral Babatunde Elegbede, Dr. Sola Omatsola, Toyin Onagoruwa, Alhaja Suliat Adedeji and Mrs. Bisoye Tejuosho, among others, is still a source of sordid reflection that refuses to completely pale into the pit of our memory.

In his own case, Sir Alex Ibru survived the gunshot of the despots. But he was never the same again until God finally called him home on November 11, 2011.

Perhaps by providence, Pa Abraham Adesanya and Air Commodore Dan Suleiman were shot at a close range, but came out unhurt. Scores of the June 12 advocates ended up in underground detention.

The list includes Chief Olu Falae, now the traditional ruler Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye and Chief Lam Adesina, who was paraded on the street of Ibadan as a prisoner of war.

The media was not exempted from the victims of the June 12 struggle. The fear – less in this industry fought convincingly with their pens.

The ink of their pens still bears witness to the gore of that slain that smeared our cities, the agony of incarceration that eclipsed the hearts of the victims and the undesirability of political asylum that became an option they never hoped for.

Obviously, June 12 is one historic event that Dare Babarinsa, Nosa Igiebor, Chris Anyanwu, Soji Omotunde, Kunle Ajibade, Babafemi Ojudu, Dapo Olorunyomi, Niran Malaolu, Chris Anyanwu, George Mbah, Ben Charles Obi and Bayo Onanuga, among others, will ever relish to commit their ink to scribble down their own battles against the regime of tyranny.

In varying measures, they all had their own share of the bitter bile that the regime of despots served them, whether in detention or in exile, whether in brutality or in harassment, whether as fugitives or in the trench of guerrilla journalism.

As an attorney that just kicked off my legal practice, I was a victim of the vicious military junta. I still remember most vividly how I was enlisted in the legal team that fought for the restoration of the June 12 mandate.

I also remember how Chief G.O.K. Ajayi, now of blessed memory, led the team of eminent legal luminaries to reverse the annulment of the June 12 election.

I remember how I argued for the release of 11 students of the University of Abuja before a Federal High Court in the FCT. I remember how the agents of the vicious regimes invaded my law office in Abuja because of my resolve for the release of the 11 students.

I remember how my chamber assistant contacted my wife to inform me about the invasion of my law office.

