June 12: Adamawa APC Endorses Tinubu For 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced on Thursday during a carnival-like rally in Yola, the state capital, where the party also celebrated the achievements of National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and received thousands of high-profile defectors from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties.

The event, which saw APC supporters march through major streets in Yola, sent a strong signal of the party’s readiness to reclaim power in the state come 2027.

According to party leaders, the gathering achieved multiple objectives: the inauguration of a new state secretariat, a show of solidarity for President Tinubu’s administration, and the formal reception of key defectors from opposition parties.

Thousands of party loyalists from across the state’s 21 local government areas converged at the Unity Bridge in Yola, singing solidarity songs in support of the President’s leadership and reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

Speaking during a high-powered stakeholders’ meeting, North East APC Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, announced the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu by all party executives from the state to ward level, including the State Executive Committee (SEC) and the State Working Committee (SWC).

Salihu emphasized that Tinubu deserves a second term to consolidate on his “laudable policies, reforms, and programmes.”

The meeting also passed a vote of confidence in the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, praising him for his efforts in tackling insecurity and restoring Nigeria’s standing among the comity of nations.

Among the high-profile defectors welcomed into the APC were the immediate past Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Crowther Seth, who publicly parted ways with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; prominent businessman and philanthropist Abdulrahman Haske; former Chief Judge of Adamawa State, Justice Ambrose Mamman (rtd); and former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Gibson Nathaniel, among others.

Several dignitaries spoke at the event, including Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman; APC North East Zonal Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu; Adamawa APC Chairman, Barr. Shuaibu Idris; and former Governor Bala James Nggilari. They commended President Tinubu’s two years in office, describing his administration as bold and progressive.

They expressed optimism that despite the current challenges, the reforms initiated by President Tinubu will ultimately lead Nigeria to greater prosperity, and they called on Nigerians to continue supporting his vision for national development.

