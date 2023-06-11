June 12: 24-years Of Unbroken Democracy Worth Celebrating, Says Onuigbo

Hon. Sam Onuigbo is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change and has represented the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on climate change, subsidy removal, democracy in Nigeria and leadership of the 10th Assembly

Recently, you sponsored a motion asking the House to urge the Federal Government to implement the carbon credit scheme to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country. What is the carbon credit scheme all about?

When you talk about carbon, you are talking about part of the pollution that obstructs the atmosphere and leads to the emission of greenhouse gas. That is not favourable to the economy whether it comes from oil or cement production or people who are running factories. When it builds up in the air, it becomes a big problem.

So, what people ahead of us have done is to say we should be able to put a certain tax and if you are producing and polluting to a certain level, let’s have a threshold that is acceptable and if you are going beyond that you should be charged or for the pollution that you have caused, you should be taxed.

But here in Nigeria, it is free for all as there is no proper control. Whereas other people who have used different types of energy including the ones that are polluting the system to develop their places are now putting control. They are also transiting into renewable energy. They are using energy that is not polluting the environment and destroying everything that we are doing.

So, we put it in the Act that the Ministry of Environment working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service should be able to come up with a carbon tax. And this is under the National Council on Climate Change.We also said there should be a pilot budget on carbon 12 months after the bill was assented to.

This is one of the reasons why I moved that motion to bring to the consciousness of the government that we appear not to be meeting the target we have set for ourselves through the act that we have enacted. The law also provides in Sections 19 and 20 that we should have a carbon budget of about five years aside. But again, we don’t seem to be there from November 2021 to November 2022- that is one year.

Remember the law said 12 months after assent. When I felt that we were almost going to fall foul of the law that we made ourselves, I had to write to three critical offices – the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, he really played very important when we were working on the bill. I also wrote to the SGF that there is a need for us to activate this law.

I also wrote to the Office of the Vice President to raise these issues. So, we were joining others in taking efforts geared toward a peaceful and orderly transition from fossil-based economic activity to something that guaranteed that the emission level does not get to a stage where they disturb the environment. That was the reason for writing the letters last year.

What would be your advice to the administration of President Bola Tinubu on the implementation of the Climate Change Act?

What I would like to see is a robust implementation of the Act, not to allow gaps to occur in implementation because this is a well-thought-out Act that has given us a framework for a low greenhouse gas emission, inclusive growth and sustainable development. So, I would like to see it implemented in an orderly manner. We are not going to achieve that if we have gaps.

As I said, people are making efforts including those who were the main defaulters. The other day, President Joe Biden was saying that about $470 billion have been invested in renewable energy. If you check what the Chinese have done moving towards electric cars at a very fast pace.

So, if we don’t follow suit, even though we are not going to do it in a scattered manner and create a crisis but it is important for us to start early so that we are not left with our oil and gas without anybody coming to price it.

What are the benefits that we start to gain from transiting from fossil energy to renewable energy?

The benefits are enormous and of course, if they were no benefits people will not be wasting their time. I was a Chinese national the other day and he told me of a city where you have charging points almost everywhere for the use of electric cars and it is moving at a very fast rate. Why do you think that Tesler is one of the richest men in the world? What is he producing?

He is producing only electric-powered vehicles. So, we can benefit from that. Now, when you have bad pollution, it affects your health. For instance, see what happened within Rivers State when they were having black soothe all over the place. And it stretched to Abia State and different parts of the country, because pollution is borderless.

Just checked what happened in Canada just two days ago where wildfire sent a lot of smoke and it went up to America and started disturbing cities like New York, New Jersey, etc. So, when we talk about pollution, it comes in different forms. Apart from those suffering from asthma, there is the danger of the thing coming through your nostrils and entering the blood system.

That is why recently, the WHO issued a serious statement on the challenges that are coming from climate change and the impacting health. Then, you talk of the security angle; when you talk of the effects of climate change devastating areas, whether you are talking about the northern part of the country where today, the Sahel region as a whole, or while we have the great green wall covering about 11 states in the North, which is about 1,351 kilometres.

It is not a small area. So, we did that because we saw that the means of livelihood within those areas are almost gone. Areas where people previously graze and farmed; where they previously participated in fishing activities have virtually dried up. That’s why you see herders bringing their cattle down south to graze. People now embark on forced migration. So, there are so many reasons why we had to take the challenges coming from climate change seriously.

You come to the South-East and find out that areas where people use to go and fetch water are no longer there. Like where I come from, we had six springs and streams but before we finished primary and secondary school, when we returned to the village, five had dried up. So, if you do not provide boreholes, the villagers would spend enormous man hours that could have been employed in doing something else in search of water. These things catch up with us in ways we do not know.

Last Wednesday, the Federal Government announced that it has commenced a deliberate regime for zero fossil energy emission with the approval of the Deep Blue Industrial Park in Lagos. To what extent do you think this will impact climate change in the country?

You may have heard when they talked about the blue economy. So, for the Federal Government to do that, they are conscious of the fact that this is the rout to follow. What we are saying is we have to follow it in an organised, orderly and sustainable manner. It should not be done in a staccato manner. I know that President Tinubu is an innovative and creative leader; he is a leader that has shown that he can drive positive changes.

Just check what he was able to do in Lagos apart from embarking on serious developmental projects that helped to move Lagos from ending around Maroko to now along Lekki, Ajah and the rest of them. I lived in Lagos for over two decades. When he became governor, he was able to transform the area. Let me also commend him for what he did about coastal erosion in Lagos.

There was a time Ahmadu Bello Way was almost gone such that many of Liaison Offices packed out. But it was under him that he brought the idea of how to check coastal erosion. When the thing was coming, the Bar Beach where people used to go for leisure and recreation, suddenly the place disappeared and part of Ahmadu Bello Way was taken.

So, when I say he is innovative and transformational in leadership style, I am not looking for ways to flatter him but these are things one can verify. So, I have no doubt that he will be able to ensure a robust implementation of the Act. Then talking about the deep blue industrial parks, means trying to do things without causing pollution; having sustainable development without destruction.

You played an active role in the amendment of the Electoral Act. Having gone through the 2023 general elections, what would say are the noticeable lapses or loopholes that need to be plugged in?

Thank you for acknowledging that some of us contributed meaningfully in the making of the Electoral Act. I was lucky to represent the South- East at the technical committee but before even we were nominated to serve on the joint technical committee which had 12 people (two from each geopolitical zone), I represent- ed the South-East from the House while Sen. Ike Ekweremadu represented the Senate.

Senator Opeyemi represented the South-West from the Senate and Senator Kabiru Gaya chaired and there were other people. Before we got to that stage, I was part of those who went for a retreat in Lagos where we resolved that the Electoral Act should be repealed and a new Act enacted. That was why going forward, it is not Electoral Act amended but Electoral Act, 2022.

We made a lot of positive changes and you must have felt it the way the election went. Some of those changes include the introduction of electronic transmission of results; we gave INEC powers to review questionable results within seven days. You saw how INEC reviewed results in some states where they were obvious interference – that is a positive change.

We also discussed how to conduct local government elections. We said when conducting local government elections, it must be in line with the constitutional provisions because you are drawing money from Federation Account to run those local governments. Then the issue of primary elections; any political party that wants to nominate candidates shall hold primary elections, which shall be monitored by INEC. This emphasis helped.

When I had my own case, the court relied on this provision from the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court to ensure that I won because I participated. But the other individual who was laying claim just dropped as an unknown. We also brought BVAS. But what you referred to as loopholes, it is difficult for me to take a position because a lot of matters are in court and by the time we are done with the court processes, we will be in a position to know if there is a need to amend certain aspects of the law to cure what is called ‘mischief’.

I think it is a very positive development because elections are important in any democratic dispensation. Elections are the only time elected officials go back to their employers (electorate) to say please renew my mandate. So we have to ensure that the processes are secure for people to make their choice without let or hindrance.

In a few days, the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated but the APC is having serious issues with aspirants who have refused to step down for the party’s anointed candidates for presiding positions in both chambers. Some stakeholders have expressed fear that we may have a repeat of 2015. What do you think the party should do to avert that?

You’ve said a whole lot- the party has taken a position but some individuals are saying they must exercise their aspirations and then the 2015 experience. I would like a situation where now that individuals have won elections and the party has taken a position, most of the lawmakers should be on the side of the party.

And I have no doubt that on the day of the election, you will be surprised that most of the problems will be sorted out. You will agree with me that the number of lawmakers that wanted to run for Speaker of the House of Representatives has dropped significantly.

Does subsidy removal have any negative effects on the pollution of the environment?

I was watching on my phone about the Dutch, The Netherlands, where they ride more of bicycles. And they talked about how riding bicycles gives one good health. The removal of subsidy is a problem that lingered for decades.

It is a problem where the money that was supposed to be invested in infrastructure, education, health etc, was being paid to fat cats and they were busy increasing the number of their private jets.

So, we have a duty to come and work together with the NLC and other unions and civil society groups for the government of President Tinubu to end this organised crime.

Recently you were inducted into the Most Valuable Parliament’s (MVP) Hall of Fame and besides you’ve received several awards in the past including the ones from the NUJ and the Press Corps in the House. How fulfilled are you exiting the House after eight years?

Yes, I am fulfilled that by the grace of God, I was elected to the House of Representatives and it is one of the most powerful and sophisticated federal constituencies in the country- Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South – a constituency that has the opportunity of producing the late head of state (Aguiyi Ironsi), former premier of Easter region (Michael Okpara), many former governors and ministers, chairman of the former ruling party and several generals, professors and businessmen.

I feel fulfilled that after my first four years, I was also the first person to be reelected from the constituency since 1999. I came here and made my humble contribution and they were acknowledged. I was part of the historic electoral act; I also sponsored several bills, and several motions and executed a lot of projects and I was able to get the bill on climate change passed and signed into law.

This bill failed in the 6th 7th and 8th Assembly. This was with the support of my colleagues. I worked with the people in the Ministry of Environment and they made representation to the technical committee that I set up with the approval of the Speaker. We got support from the climate parliament as well.

And journalists on their own gave me an award as the Dean of Bills and Most Dedicated Lawmaker in 2021. After that, I received an award from UNN, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and from the Cli- mate community in Nigeria. And just in May, I was inducted into the MVP Hall of Fame organised by Order Paper Nigeria.

Of all National Assembly members from Senate and House, I was one of the five and of course, the only lawmaker from southern Nigeria. So, it is to the glory of God that these things happened. God has shown his mercy on me to impact meaningfully and productively on the well-being of Nigerians.

Monday is June 12, democracy day. Do we have any cause to celebrate?

We have cause to celebrate. It is an achievement for us to have an unbroken democratic dispensation for a quarter of a century. Then, if you cast your mind to when we had military regimes, nobody could write freely the way the media is doing now. If you wrote and the military felt threatened, you will be picked up and if the publisher makes any noise, the media house will be closed down.

Then, let’s look at what the governors have done. Some of them have not done particularly well. But we must also admit that some of these governors have done very well and when we put this together, you see signs of development. You also see signs that our democratic practice is evolving; it is not exactly the way it was in 1999 or 2003.

If you check you will agree with me that we are making steady progress and of course, this has created an opportunity for us to work on it, deepen and sustain our democracy.