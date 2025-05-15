Jumoke George’s Missing Daughter Found Stranded In Mali

Share

Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has shared an update on the search for veteran actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter, Adeola, who was declared missing for four years.

This came after Jumoke George opened up in an emotional interview with Biola Bayo, revealing that her 41-year-old daughter, Adeola, had gone missing and had not been in contact with her or any family member.

In a news development on Wednesday, Biola Bayo took to her Instagram page to announce that Adeola has been located in Mali.

Although she is yet to directly reach out to her mother, reports confirm that she is alive and currently receiving medical attention.

Biola wrote; “UPDATE! Adeola has been spotted in Mali. Though she hasn’t spoken with her mom yet, please tell her to call her. She’s currently in the hospital, but she will be happy to speak with her at least. I’ve tried calling her, but she has not been picking up anyone’s calls, and her mom is really worried,”

The actress also revealed that the search and confirmation were carried out by the CRC (Child Rights Campaign), who traced Adeola to Mali.

According to the organization, Adeola had left Nigeria in search of better opportunities and is said to be alive, healthy, and pursuing her dreams despite her current hospitalisation.

In another post, she shared a voice call with Adeola, who confirmed that she lost her device and was stranded in Mali due to a conflict between the military and Boko haram terrorists, which left many dead.

According to her, she has since been stranded in the African country without travel documents or means of coming home.

Biola captioned the voice call, “I finally got to speak with Adeola and this is what she said. She hasn’t called her mom but mom is happy she’s alive.

@jumoke_george is currently at a state hospital in Lagos, hopefully she’ll be discharged or admitted after all her medical tests and reports, not sure yet.

“Thank you to everyone for the support….The love has been massive. I’m indeed grateful to you all.”

Watch the video below;

