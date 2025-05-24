Jumoke George’s Daughter Narrates Her Ordeal In Mali

Narrating her ordeal during a recent interview, Adeola revealed that everything began when someone approached her with what seemed like a promising job opportunity abroad.

According to her, she agreed to the offer but kept it secret from her family, but upon arriving in Bamako, the Malian capital, she called the contact she had been given—only to discover she had been sold.

She recalled, “I met someone who introduced travelling to Mali to me. She said she knew someone who owns a pharmacy and asked if I could travel there to handle the business.”

“We travelled by road for four days through Cotonou, Togo, Ghana, and other countries. When I got to Bamako in Mali, I called the contact I was given.

“When I got to the person’s house, she said she is my madam and that she bought me from my sister. She said I’ll work to pay her 1.5 million CFA francs.”

Shocked and terrified, Adeola refused, telling the woman she would rather die than engage in prostitution.

As a result of her refusal, they took her phone and travel documents, leaving her stranded.

“I was very confused and tried to confirm if I was at the right address. She said I was there for prostitution. I told her I can’t do it and would rather die. She threatened me, and I told her she’s free to do whatever she wants.”

She was later taken to a brothel. “When we got there, I knew I wouldn’t be able to survive. I told her I can’t work as a prostitute, but could do other jobs to pay her. She took my phone and travel documents.”