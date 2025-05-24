Jumoke George’s Daughter Narrates Her Ordeal In Mali

The daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, Adeola Omotoso, has shared her hurtful experience of being trafficked and sold into prostitution in Mali.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that Adeola was finally rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and reunited with her family earlier this week after 4 years of disappearance.
Her emotional homecoming saw her flanked by her mother, Jumoke George, NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo and Adeniyi Johnson.
Narrating her ordeal during a recent interview, Adeola revealed that everything began when someone approached her with what seemed like a promising job opportunity abroad.
According to her, she agreed to the offer but kept it secret from her family, but upon arriving in Bamako, the Malian capital, she called the contact she had been given—only to discover she had been sold.
She recalled, “I met someone who introduced travelling to Mali to me. She said she knew someone who owns a pharmacy and asked if I could travel there to handle the business.”
“We travelled by road for four days through Cotonou, Togo, Ghana, and other countries. When I got to Bamako in Mali, I called the contact I was given.
“When I got to the person’s house, she said she is my madam and that she bought me from my sister. She said I’ll work to pay her 1.5 million CFA francs.”
Shocked and terrified, Adeola refused, telling the woman she would rather die than engage in prostitution.
READ ALSO:
- Actress Jumoke George’s Daughter Returns To Nigeria.
- Jumoke George’s Missing Daughter Found Stranded In Mali.
- Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Nweje Is Dead.
As a result of her refusal, they took her phone and travel documents, leaving her stranded.
“I was very confused and tried to confirm if I was at the right address. She said I was there for prostitution. I told her I can’t do it and would rather die. She threatened me, and I told her she’s free to do whatever she wants.”
She was later taken to a brothel. “When we got there, I knew I wouldn’t be able to survive. I told her I can’t work as a prostitute, but could do other jobs to pay her. She took my phone and travel documents.”
Fortunately, she met a kind-hearted man she confided in, who helped her escape and found her work as a food vendor in another location.
“While working there, I heard stories and saw Nigerians who died because of prostitution,”. “I wanted to raise some money so I could come back home. I didn’t want to return empty. I thought about calling my mum and kids, but I couldn’t because I felt ashamed.”
“I’ve been away for four years and have nothing to show for it. I was suffering, but didn’t know what to do. I even told my roommate not to post me on social media if I died.”
Reflecting on her survival, Adeola said, “I don’t know how good my mum is before God that made Him save me from all the evil that was about to befall me in Mali.”