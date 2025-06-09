Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has been gifted a 4-bedroom duplex, a plot of land, and an SUV after sharing her past struggles with homelessness

New Telegraph recalls that Jumoke George recently opened up about her struggles with homelessness during an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo

According to Jumoke George, she has been living in a church for about five to six years, relying on the church for both shelter and food.

Her emotional plea for help highlights her deteriorating health, a missing child, and crippling debt.

A few days after her plea, Bisola Bayo shared an update about Jumoke George via Instagram, alongside a clip offering a glimpse into the luxurious gifts.

Furthermore, Bisola Bayo expressed gratitude to individuals who contributed to making Jumoke’s dream a reality.

The post reads,“We presented a 4 bedroom duplex, an SUV and a plot of land from @ayokmagproperties1 @ayokmag to @jumokegeorge. Thank you for everyone who made this dream a reality. I’m grateful. This wouldn’t have happened without your contributions. Thank you everyone ”.

