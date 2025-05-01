Jumia’s New Brand Campaign To Enhance Online Shopping

Share

Jumia Nigeria, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Joy Delivered’, reaffirming its commitment to providing affordable, accessible, and highquality daily essentials to customers across the country.

The campaign highlights Jumia’s core promise of making online shopping seamless for every shopper. Speaking on the campaign, the CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Sunil Natraj, said: “Our team has woven together a story that captures what our customers feel when we deliver their products, and why they continue to choose us despite the many options available.

‘Joy Delivered’ represents our commitment to not just offering the right products, but also providing flexible payment options and meeting the needs of all our customers, no matter where they are.

“From household staples and personal care to tech gadgets and fashion items, shoppers can conveniently find what they need on the Jumia app.”

As part of the campaign, Jumia is accelerating its expansion into more cities and towns like Delta, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Benue, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Enuga, Ondo, Oyo, Kwara, Edo, Ogun, Abuja, Cross Rivers, Abia, further deepening its reach and ensuring that more Nigerians, regardless of location, can access the convenience and affordability of shopping through the platform.

