Jumiapay partners ABC transport on digital ticketing

JumiaPay, the digital payments and fintech platform of the leading e- commerce platform in Africa, has announced a partnership with ABC Transport, one of Nigeria’s travel and logistics companies to provide seamless digital payment for ticketing.

As part of the partnership, ABC Transport has integrated JumiaPay as a payment gateway on its platform, allowing customers to conveniently pay for their bus tickets. According to the firms, the partnership brings even greater convenience to passengers, who can now make secure payments for their bus tickets online, without the need for cash or physical cards.

“With JumiaPay, customers can easily pay for their tickets via bank transfers, USSD, or debit cards, providing a faster, more secure, and hassle-free payment experience. “We are excited to partner with ABC Transport to bring our safe, fast, and convenient payment solution to their customers.

This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing seamless payment solutions that offer convenience, safety, and security to everyone,” Managing Director, JumiaPay Nigeria, Adedamola Giwa said. Also speaking, the Group Head, Innovation, Strategy & Marketing, ABC Transport, Victor Nneji, said: “ABC Transport is known for its reliable and comfortable transportation services across Nigeria and West Africa.

The integration of JumiaPay into the ABC Transport platform is expected to improve the customer experience, making it easier for passengers to book tickets and make payments. “We are proud to partner with JumiaPay to offer our customers a secure and convenient payment solution.

This partnership aligns with our commitment to continuously improve our services for the benefit of our customers.” The partnership between JumiaPay and ABC Transport is expected to increase the adoption of cashless payment solutions in the transportation sector, promoting a safer and more convenient payment experience for all.