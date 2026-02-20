Jumia Repositions Amid Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

E-commerce giant Jumia has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy aimed at consolidating its footprint in Nigeria as the nation’s economy shows signs of recovery, declaring that the era of survival has given way to expansion and digital acceleration.

At the heart of the renewed push is a bold campaign theme, “Just Jumia It,” which the company describes as more than a slogan but a rallying call to make online shopping intuitive, habitual and central to everyday life.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Temidayo Ojo, said the company is repositioning to tap into improving macroeconomic stability and rising consumer confidence. “We’re seeing confidence return, and confidence translates into spending,” Ojo said. “More importantly, it translates into habit.

Our focus is on making e-commerce a normal, trusted part of everyday living.” According to the firm, recent performance indicators show strong year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and order volumes, reflecting increased nationwide adoption of digital retail platforms.

Industry observers say the development signals a shift from a period defined by resilience amid inflationary pressures and currency volatility to one marked by renewed consumer momentum.